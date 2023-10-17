Your tip
Going, Going, Gone: Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Scores $15k From Selling Tom Sandoval Hoodies and Necklace on eBay

Oct. 17 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Raquel Leviss might not be on Vanderpump Rules anymore, but she's influencing loyal viewers. The embattled ex-reality star made a whopping $14,800 after listing her pre-worn hoodies and necklace that was significant during her affair with Tom Sandoval on eBay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

raquel leviss selling tomtom shirt necklace
Source: MEGA

The proceeds are going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Leviss sparked a bidding war when she announced the auction last week, revealing she was offloading two TomTom hoodies and the infamous lightning bolt necklace — a secret nod to her 7-month forbidden relationship with Sandoval.

The eBay auction ended on Tuesday just after 11:45 AM PT.

raquel hoodie
Source: eBay

The two TomTom hoodies — which represented Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's West Hollywood bar — racked in $9,500 with a total of 122 bids.

One of the bedazzled sweatshirts is the same one she sported at BravoCon last year.

"The infamous three tone topaz on black TomTom hoodie is the one I wore day three at Bravo-Con and is also the same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face. I added the black hoodie to the listing since it is more worn and not in pristine condition," Leviss wrote in the description.

She also said she'd sign the hoodies.

raquel necklace
Source: eBay

Leviss' 14k lightning bolt necklace she bought to match Sandoval's brought in $5,300 and 131 people placed a bid on it.

"This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does," Sandoval's ex-lover wrote, informing potential buyers that it has a small scratch and was originally $765.

While there were plenty of people willing to fork over the cash for canceled Bravolebrity, she revealed she wouldn't be lining her pockets with the proceeds.

Leviss stated that 100% of the money will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

raquel leviss tom sandoval intimate facetime video
Source: MEGA

Her grand total for selling the items was $14,800.

Leviss said she had been cleaning her closet when she came across the items that "were a bit triggering." Taking to her social media, she stated that she was in the process of "letting go" and getting rid of things that "no longer serve" her.

As RadarOnline.com reported, once the affair news blew up, Leviss sought mental health treatment in Arizona.

Sources told this outlet that Leviss hasn't talked to Sandoval in months, despite his public birthday wishes to her in September. The move got him blocked from her Instagram.

