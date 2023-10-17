Going, Going, Gone: Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Scores $15k From Selling Tom Sandoval Hoodies and Necklace on eBay

The two TomTom hoodies — which represented Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's West Hollywood bar — racked in $9,500 with a total of 122 bids.

One of the bedazzled sweatshirts is the same one she sported at BravoCon last year.

"The infamous three tone topaz on black TomTom hoodie is the one I wore day three at Bravo-Con and is also the same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face. I added the black hoodie to the listing since it is more worn and not in pristine condition," Leviss wrote in the description.

She also said she'd sign the hoodies.