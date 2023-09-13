'Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rachel Leviss Hasn’t Spoken to Tom Sandoval in Months Despite His Birthday Wishes
Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss has had no contact with her ex-fling Tom Sandoval and doesn’t have any plans to do so in the future, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly 3 months. She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July
Rachel’s birthday was Tuesday. Tom left a comment on her recent Instagram video. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”
Leviss was not pleased with the remark and posted a screenshot of her blocking his account.
Hours later, Sandoval spoke to a reporter from Extra! at an event for season 2 of the Fox reality show Special Forces. He was asked how he and Rachel were at the moment.
He said, “I think she’s doing great. She’s in Arizona right now. Today is her birthday. I wish her a happy birthday.”
The reporter then asked about Leviss blocking him on social media. He said, “I think it’s a little thirsty and immature. But she is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she finds her happiness.”
We’re told that Leviss was not actually in Arizona like Sandoval claimed. As we first reported, Leviss is currently on a cross-country road trip visiting friends.
A source added, “While in the trauma therapy center, Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life, and despite his writing and calling, she ceased communications with him.”
“It seems that he can’t keep her name out of his mouth and let her move on in peace. She spent months at the facility doing nothing but take accountability for her actions and learn what drove her decisions in addition to giving multiple apologies,” the insider said. “A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”
As we previously reported, after leaving Meadows, she decided to not return to Vanderpump Rules for another season.
Recently, Leviss told Bethenny Frankel she would not be returning to reality television.
"I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she said. "I can’t do that to myself."