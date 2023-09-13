Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Raquel Leviss
Exclusive

'Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rachel Leviss Hasn’t Spoken to Tom Sandoval in Months Despite His Birthday Wishes

raquellleviss tomsandoval pp
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram;brvo
By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss has had no contact with her ex-fling Tom Sandoval and doesn’t have any plans to do so in the future, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly 3 months. She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss vanderpump
Source: mega;bravo

Rachel’s birthday was Tuesday. Tom left a comment on her recent Instagram video. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

Leviss was not pleased with the remark and posted a screenshot of her blocking his account.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel img
Source: @raquellleviss/instagram

Hours later, Sandoval spoke to a reporter from Extra! at an event for season 2 of the Fox reality show Special Forces. He was asked how he and Rachel were at the moment.

He said, “I think she’s doing great. She’s in Arizona right now. Today is her birthday. I wish her a happy birthday.”

Article continues below advertisement
raquell leviss ig
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram
MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement

The reporter then asked about Leviss blocking him on social media. He said, “I think it’s a little thirsty and immature. But she is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she finds her happiness.”

We’re told that Leviss was not actually in Arizona like Sandoval claimed. As we first reported, Leviss is currently on a cross-country road trip visiting friends.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel levis bravo
Source: bravo

A source added, “While in the trauma therapy center, Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life, and despite his writing and calling, she ceased communications with him.”

“It seems that he can’t keep her name out of his mouth and let her move on in peace. She spent months at the facility doing nothing but take accountability for her actions and learn what drove her decisions in addition to giving multiple apologies,” the insider said. “A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”

As we previously reported, after leaving Meadows, she decided to not return to Vanderpump Rules for another season.

Recently, Leviss told Bethenny Frankel she would not be returning to reality television.

"I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she said. "I can’t do that to myself."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.