Rachel Leviss on ‘Cross-Country Drive’ Visiting Friends, Devoted to Her 'Healing Journey' Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit

Rachel Leviss has embarked on a cross-country trip to visit friends — while still focusing on her wellness after leaving Vanderpump Rules and reality television for good, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Leviss posted a video on Instagram of her checking out a field of flowers. She captioned the post, “I’ve been dreaming of a place like this.”

A source close to Leviss tells RadarOnline.com that the ex-reality star decided to take a trip across the country to visit friends along the way. A source close to Rachel tells us, "She is focused on personal growth and is doing a cross-country drive visiting friends along the way."

The insider added, "She is focusing on her overall health & wellness as well as her mental health with outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and yoga. Rachel has been devoted to her counseling and healing journey." As we first reported, in July, Leviss completed a lengthy stint at The Meadows in Arizona. The former Vanderpump Rules star dropped $200k on treatment for her mental health issues.

At the time, Leviss' rep told RadarOnline.com, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” the rep said. As we previously reported, Leviss will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules next season. She made the decision after dealing with the fallout of her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Leviss apologized repeatedly for the affair. In her first statement after the relationship was exposed, she wrote, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved." "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Last month, during an interview with Bethenny Frankel, Leviss said she would not be returning to reality television. Frankel asked Leviss if she would return to which Leviss replied, “Oh, hell no.” "I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she said. "I can’t do that to myself."