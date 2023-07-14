'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Checks Out of Mental Health Facility That Cost 6-Figures
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has wrapped up an intensive treatment program at an uber-expensive treatment center, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the Bravo star, Leviss had been staying at The Meadows in Arizona. The facility has previously treated celebrities Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Harvey Weinstein, Selena Gomez, and Whitney Houston.
An insider claimed Leviss’ treatment cost $200k. The reality star has been staying with a close friend for the past week.
A source told TMZ that Leviss’ attitude has completely changed. “She is a totally different person,” said one pal.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in April, weeks after the bombshell reunion, Leviss’ rep revealed the star had decided to seek health.
The rep denied Leviss had any issues with drinking of drugs — the treatment was strictly for mental health issues.
At the time, the rep told RadarOnline.com, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” the rep said.
Vanderpump Rules started filming the new season but Leviss has yet to sign on for another go. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Leviss’ team is in talks with Bravo, but nothing is finalized.
Fans have been divided about Leviss' return. Many have argued the reality star deserves a raise after her antics last season.
Leviss and her co-star Tom Sandoval’s affair was exposed which led to his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Arianna Madix.
She apologized to Madix for her actions before checking into treatment.
She wrote, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," read her statement. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."