Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has wrapped up an intensive treatment program at an uber-expensive treatment center, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the Bravo star, Leviss had been staying at The Meadows in Arizona. The facility has previously treated celebrities Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Harvey Weinstein, Selena Gomez, and Whitney Houston.

An insider claimed Leviss’ treatment cost $200k. The reality star has been staying with a close friend for the past week.