Out of Rehab: Raquel Leviss Looks Downcast as Mom Spills Truth About Dumping Dog Graham
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, 28, had a solemn demeanor when she was spotted for the first time since she left rehab and dumped her dog off at an animal rescue, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Leviss, whose real name is Rachel, was seen out and about in Tucson, Arizona, where she was visiting family after a tumultuous few months.
Sporting a baseball cap with an ironic message to "be a good person," a gloomy Leviss dressed down for her Tucson stroll.
Leviss styled her apropos hat with black shorts, a white graphic t-shirt, and an oversized button-down. White sneakers and matching crew socks completed the ensemble.
While Bravo fans had simmered down since news of Scandoval first broke, Leviss found herself at the center of criticism once again.
Loyal viewers were outraged to find out that Leviss dumped Graham Cracker, the dog she shared with James Kennedy, at a shelter. Luckily for Graham, he was rescued by a familiar face.
Upon learning of Graham's shelter status, Kennedy swooped in and adopted him. Now, Leviss' mom, Laura, has attempted to set the record straight.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Laura said Graham had "behavior" problems that escalated during her daughter's stint at a mental health facility.
"Rachel put Graham into behavior classes after breaking up with James because he had bitten several people," Laura explained, adding that her daughter asked her parents to care for Graham when she was at rehab.
"While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage," Laura continued. "I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience."
Following the incident, Laura said she and her daughter "discussed" what to do with the dog, which led to "the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue."
Laura said Graham was dropped off "directly to the trainer's home with a tearful goodbye." She claimed Graham's behavior problems continued, even with the experienced trainer. She said that despite the dog biting the trainer and her husband, they continued to work with Graham and ultimately found an adopter.
"He was placed with a new owner and was returned within three days after also biting her," Leviss' mom continued. "The rescue then reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for financial assistance to hire a different trainer."
"My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him," Laura insisted.
Vanderpump's rescue, Vanderpump Dogs, adopted Graham on July 13 and he ultimately found his way back home to Kennedy.