Out of Rehab: Raquel Leviss Looks Downcast as Mom Spills Truth About Dumping Dog Graham

Sporting a baseball cap with an ironic message to "be a good person," a gloomy Leviss dressed down for her Tucson stroll.

Leviss styled her apropos hat with black shorts, a white graphic t-shirt, and an oversized button-down. White sneakers and matching crew socks completed the ensemble.

While Bravo fans had simmered down since news of Scandoval first broke, Leviss found herself at the center of criticism once again.

