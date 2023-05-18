Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Broke Up: 'She's Still Sending Letters to My House'

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix doesn't believe that ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and former best friend Raquel Leviss broke up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Madix made the claim when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, following the season finale of the Bravo show.

The sit-down was the first time Madix spoke since Sandoval and Leviss' cheating scandal was exposed.