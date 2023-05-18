Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Broke Up: 'She's Still Sending Letters to My House'
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix doesn't believe that ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and former best friend Raquel Leviss broke up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madix made the claim when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, following the season finale of the Bravo show.
The sit-down was the first time Madix spoke since Sandoval and Leviss' cheating scandal was exposed.
Hours before the finale aired, Sandoval and Leviss announced that they had called it quits. Madix, however, didn't "buy it."
When Cohen asked Madix her thoughts on the recent breakup news, she laughed at the thought.
"I don't buy that at all," Madix responded. "She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."
Audible gasps could be heard from the audience, as an intrigued Cohen replied, "Really? Written letters?"
"Well I didn't open it, it's a crime," Madix joked. "But it was addressed to him and her handwriting."
As Cohen processed the information, he pondered aloud that Leviss was "sending letters from her treatment facility."
Since the scandal broke — and after Leviss and Sandoval posted carefully crafted apologies to their social media — the former beauty pageant queen has laid low.
Leviss refrained from social media and voluntarily checked herself into a mental facility for "counseling" a month into the scandal's drama.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," a source told RadarOnline.com of Leviss in April.
Leviss checked into the facility after the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed.
"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the insider said. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
Madix and Sandoval dated for nine years before she discovered a secret screen recording of a FaceTime call between the Schwartz and Sandy's co-founder and Leviss.
It was believed that the affair carried on for at least seven months.