'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy Nearly Come to Blows Amid Ongoing Investigation Into Finale Leak

Now Bravoholics understand why the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion took five hours to film. Bravo released the explosive trailer on Thursday, showing that cheater Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy were the two who almost got into a physical altercation and had to be held back by security.

The discovery comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Bravo launched an internal investigation to discover who leaked footage from the finale.