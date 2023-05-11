Your tip
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy Nearly Come to Blows Amid Ongoing Investigation Into Finale Leak

vanderpump rules reunion finale sandoval james kennedy fight
May 11 2023, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Now Bravoholics understand why the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion took five hours to film. Bravo released the explosive trailer on Thursday, showing that cheater Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy were the two who almost got into a physical altercation and had to be held back by security.

The discovery comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Bravo launched an internal investigation to discover who leaked footage from the finale.

vanderpump rules reunion finale sandoval james kennedy fight
Source: Mega

Insults are hurled at Sandoval and Raquel by nearly everyone on the stage — except for Scheana Shay, who was court-ordered to keep 100 yards away from Leviss when the reunion was shot. While Ariana Madix took the cake for her, "You don't deserve to look at this" at her cheating ex, it appeared that James' "you backstabbing h-" remark was the comment that sent Sandoval over the top.

vanderpump rules reunion finale sandoval james kennedy fight
Source: Mega

At one time, James considered Sandoval his "best mate," just like Ariana thought of Raquel as her "best friend" before the latter had a 7-month love affair with her boyfriend of nine years.

"Get in my face again and I will f--- you up, mother-----," Tom responded, causing James to jump to his feet and lunge at Sandoval.

vanderpump rules reunion finale sandoval james kennedy fight
Source: Bravo

"I will f--- you up so quickly, Tom," he screamed before dropping the mother of all insults. "You're a worm with a mustache!" James yelled as host Andy Cohen whined, "My cards!" while looking at his talking points scattered on the ground in the almost-fight aftermath.

RadarOnline.com revealed in March that two costars almost came to blows at the reunion, with Andy and security being forced to step between them.

At the time, no one knew which Vanderpump Rules stars were the culprits — but it's clear now. Other highlights of the reunion trailer include Ariana calling Sandoval and Raquel "diabolical" and "subhuman" and cheating Tom (Sandoval, for clarification), screaming not to film him as he stepped outside to cool off.

vanderpump rules reunion finale sandoval james kennedy fight
Source: Mega
Raquel admitted to being "selfish" as Tom Schwartz surprised his best friend by revealing that Sandoval told him about the affair in August, which was pretty much the beginning of them sleeping together behind Ariana's back.

Scheana sobbed when Andy showed her that Leviss intended to drop the restraining order.

Another clutch line came from Katie Maloney when she called her happy-go-lucky ex-husband (Schwartz) "a serial killer's wet dream" when he defended his friendship with Raquel.

RadarOnline.com reported on May 2 that Bravo wasn't happy about the finale — which aired last night — being leaked and launched an investigation into the rat. We're told the investigation is still ongoing, but it won't be hard to find the perpetrator.

The first of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on May 24.

