'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Officially Split After Being Exposed for Their Months-Long Affair
Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have called it quits on their scandalous months-long affair that tore apart his relationship with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The drama aptly dubbed the "Scandoval" began on Friday, March 3, when it was confirmed Madix broke up with the two-timing TomTom co-founder after she discovered a series of suspicious pictures and messages on his phone.
It was later revealed that Sandoval and Leviss had been carrying on with their relationship for around eight months.
Both guilty parties immediately faced backlash from friends and fans for the affair, and the following month, Leviss officially entered a medical facility to work on her mental health.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," a source spilled earlier this year. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
At the time, Sandoval admitted they had decided to press pause on their romance, though he did not say they had ended the relationship.
"We’re not putting any label on it," the 39-year-old told Howie Mandel in an April interview. "We’re just kind of taking a break."
However, an insider dished to Page Six that Leviss has "dipped out" entirely, adding that she realized "Sandoval is not the one for her."
Part one of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is set to air on May 24, and the former couple's hidden romance is going to be a major hot topic.
As Radar previously reported, Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy and Sandoval nearly got into a physical fight while filming the highly anticipated episode.
"Get in my face again and I will f--- you up, mother-----," Sandoval said in one tense moment of the trailer before Kennedy jumped to his feet and moved towards the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman.
I will f--- you up so quickly, Tom," Kennedy yelled. "You're a worm with a mustache!"
