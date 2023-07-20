Bad Mom? James Kennedy Rescues Raquel Leviss' Dog Graham After He Was Dumped at Shelter
Raquel Leviss' beloved dog now lives with her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Graham was recently dropped off at a shelter, prompting Kennedy to come to his rescue, RadarOnline.com has learned, with sources claiming the exiled Vanderpump Rules star's doodle was having behavioral issues, including biting.
According to TMZ, Vanderpump Dog Foundation orchestrated Graham's reunion with Kennedy after the organization was tipped off about the situation. The DJ-turned-reality star proved he's a good dog dad by rescuing the pooch and went the extra mile for Graham by enrolling him in training classes to correct his behavior.
Kennedy caused a stir when he posted photos with Graham — who he lovingly calls Graham Cracker — on Wednesday, showing that he recently went to Lake Tahoe with the Vanderpump Rules gang — minus the pup's ex-mommy, Raquel.
One photo even included Ally playfully petting the pooch — a possible dagger to Leviss' heart if she ever returns to social media.
Kennedy expressed his enjoyment over getting Graham back in the post, pledging his loyalty by writing, "Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you."
Fans lost it over the news, with the majority expressing they believed Graham is where he belongs with Kennedy.
Vanderpump Rules' watchers will remember that Kennedy was hit with a double whammy when his engagement to Leviss was called off. Not only did he lose his fiancée, but she got Graham in the split as he was her dog before she started dating the DJ.
In one episode, the exes met so that Kennedy could have a playdate with Graham. Losing him caused a lot of tears for Kennedy, so fans are rejoicing over the daddy-doggy reunion.
“'And im taking THE DAMN DOG' - legally James ken," one fan commented on the photos. "The rightful outcome to this custody battle," shared a second follower. "WE DID IT," joked another. Of course, some users couldn't wait to take cheap shots at Raquel.
"Even the damn dog didn’t wanna be around Rachel anymore," read a comment. "Back home where he belongs! Poor baby had to be with the evil Raquel, love on him," read another.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Leviss left a mental health facility earlier this month after checking herself in following Scandoval. While she's out of the facility, she reportedly hasn't signed her Vanderpump Rules contract. According to reports, Leviss is holding out and demanding a huge payday to face her former best friend Ariana Madix and the rest of the cast.