Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Raquel Leviss

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss' Family Contacts FBI After 'Violent and Graphic' Death Threats Over Tom Sandoval Affair

raquel leviss family fbi violent death threats scandoval pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 26 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss and her family members have been on the receiving end of death threats so "violent and graphic" they felt compelled to contact the FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A rep for the Bravolebrity said the Leviss brood has been subject to countless unsettling and disturbing messages both online and over the phone, one of which claimed they wanted to "tear you limb from limb" and "un-alive and dump the body."

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss family fbi violent death threats scandoval
Source: Bravo

As we previously reported, Leviss checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the fallout over her months-long tryst, a decision she made before her shocking fling with Sandoval was discovered.

It was noted that she planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped, but decided to honor her commitments and finish filming.

"Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," a statement shared on her behalf read.

Fellow costar Scheana Shay's attorney told RadarOnline.com exclusively that while they were "happy" she was seeking help, it doesn't change the fact that she has never apologized to Shay "for all her lies."

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss family fbi violent death threats scandoval
Source: MEGA

Leviss' affair with her costar has been a hot topic since the bombshell was exposed. Amid the reality TV controversy that sent viewers into a frenzy, Sandoval parted ways with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after nearly a decade due to his infidelity.

As costars took sides, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix on March 8. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss family fbi violent death threats scandoval
Source: Bravo

Despite her attempt to extend an olive branch to Madix, many fans have said her actions were unforgivable and it appears the outrage has turned up a notch after the explosive Pump Rules season 10 reunion special aired, leading Leviss to fear for her safety.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss family fbi violent death threats scandoval
Source: Bravo

"FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911," a spokesperson for the bureau told TMZ.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.