'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss' Family Contacts FBI After 'Violent and Graphic' Death Threats Over Tom Sandoval Affair
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss and her family members have been on the receiving end of death threats so "violent and graphic" they felt compelled to contact the FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A rep for the Bravolebrity said the Leviss brood has been subject to countless unsettling and disturbing messages both online and over the phone, one of which claimed they wanted to "tear you limb from limb" and "un-alive and dump the body."
As we previously reported, Leviss checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the fallout over her months-long tryst, a decision she made before her shocking fling with Sandoval was discovered.
It was noted that she planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped, but decided to honor her commitments and finish filming.
"Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," a statement shared on her behalf read.
Fellow costar Scheana Shay's attorney told RadarOnline.com exclusively that while they were "happy" she was seeking help, it doesn't change the fact that she has never apologized to Shay "for all her lies."
Leviss' affair with her costar has been a hot topic since the bombshell was exposed. Amid the reality TV controversy that sent viewers into a frenzy, Sandoval parted ways with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after nearly a decade due to his infidelity.
As costars took sides, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix on March 8. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Hanging Out With Mystery Blonde Woman In Texas Bar Hours Before Breakup with Raquel
- Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Broke Up: 'She's Still Sending Letters to My House'
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Officially Split After Being Exposed for Their Months-Long Affair
Despite her attempt to extend an olive branch to Madix, many fans have said her actions were unforgivable and it appears the outrage has turned up a notch after the explosive Pump Rules season 10 reunion special aired, leading Leviss to fear for her safety.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911," a spokesperson for the bureau told TMZ.