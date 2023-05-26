'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss' Family Contacts FBI After 'Violent and Graphic' Death Threats Over Tom Sandoval Affair

As we previously reported, Leviss checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the fallout over her months-long tryst, a decision she made before her shocking fling with Sandoval was discovered.

It was noted that she planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped, but decided to honor her commitments and finish filming.

"Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," a statement shared on her behalf read.

Fellow costar Scheana Shay's attorney told RadarOnline.com exclusively that while they were "happy" she was seeking help, it doesn't change the fact that she has never apologized to Shay "for all her lies."