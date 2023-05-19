‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Hanging Out With Mystery Blonde Woman In Texas Bar Hours Before Breakup with Raquel

For her part, Leviss checked into a treatment center to focus on her mental well-being.

After the affair was revealed, Tom issued a public apology to Madix, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

Madix, who still lives in the home she owns with Sandoval, has ceased talking to her ex and has moved on with a new man.