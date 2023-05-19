‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Hanging Out With Mystery Blonde Woman In Texas Bar Hours Before Breakup with Raquel
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was spotted having a one-on-one date with an unidentified blonde woman — only hours before he and his costar Raquel Leviss broke off their love affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A TikTok user named Sarah Koefod posted a video where she shared photos of Tom with the woman in question.
The fan said she was out in Austin, Texas with her friends on Tuesday night. While hanging out at the Proper Hotel, she noticed Sandoval at the bar wearing sunglasses and a hat inside.
The shared a series of photos of Tom waiting in line at the bar and then returning to his table with a blonde woman, who had a small dog with her.
“You’ll notice this little pomeranian that was sitting with them,” she said. “It’s the woman’s dog. And I was actually able to find her Instagram, it was pretty easy.”
“Here is Tom and said mystery woman,” the TikToker said as she showed a picture of the two.
A follower asked if she saw Sandoval drinking, to which she replied, “There were no drinks at their table from the footage I have- can’t confirm or deny. This is a VERY popular spot for drinks though.”
The date with another woman came only hours before it broke that Sandoval and Leviss have ended things, months after their secret affair was exposed.
As we previously reported, Sandoval was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix when he decided to start sleeping with Leviss.
For her part, Leviss checked into a treatment center to focus on her mental well-being.
After the affair was revealed, Tom issued a public apology to Madix, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”
Madix, who still lives in the home she owns with Sandoval, has ceased talking to her ex and has moved on with a new man.