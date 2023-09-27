Plans to Open Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop 'Moving Forward' Despite Claims Construction Has Stopped

Fans have been begging for a status update on Something About Her since the Pump Rules pair began selling merchandise earlier this year. Madix and Maloney had planned to open the sandwich shop in the summer; however, plans seemed to foil when construction workers were seen tearing down the outdoor patio and awning in July.

Earlier this week, The U.S. Sun claimed that "no construction workers have been on-site for a month as they hit pause on the project" and that WeHo residents are convinced the shop "is only being used for filming" as Bravo cameras have featured the cast inside the unopened establishment several times.