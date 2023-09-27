Plans to Open Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop 'Moving Forward' Despite Claims Construction Has Stopped
Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop is still happening despite accusations that construction on the West Hollywood property has paused for more than a month. RadarOnline.com has confirmed there's no truth behind the speculation that the savvy Bravolebrities' eatery, called Something About Her, is closing up shop; in fact, this outlet is told by several sources the ladies are moving forward with opening the doors to the public, and "are eager" to do it sooner than later.
Fans have been begging for a status update on Something About Her since the Pump Rules pair began selling merchandise earlier this year. Madix and Maloney had planned to open the sandwich shop in the summer; however, plans seemed to foil when construction workers were seen tearing down the outdoor patio and awning in July.
Earlier this week, The U.S. Sun claimed that "no construction workers have been on-site for a month as they hit pause on the project" and that WeHo residents are convinced the shop "is only being used for filming" as Bravo cameras have featured the cast inside the unopened establishment several times.
The Hills alum Spencer Pratt perpetuated the speculation when he accused Madix and Maloney of using the sandwich shop as a "front for a merch grab." The last post shared on Something About Her's Instagram was on August 3 and informed the public they were hiring.
Despite the concern, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that the accusations are "false."
"Plans to open the restaurant are moving forward," one insider shared, while another said the delay seems to be nothing more than "all normal opening drama stuff that always happens in the food world."
A third source claimed they've been frustrated with "permits," but added, "I know they are eager to get their shop open as soon as they can."
Maloney recently talked about the struggles with Something About Her, revealing there's not one thing that's the hardest about opening. "It's the Minutia of it all," she spilled.
Meanwhile, another source shared that the ladies are busy — pointing out Madix's endless brand deals and her Dancing With The Stars gig — but making it clear the business babes couldn't be more excited about the inevitable grand opening.