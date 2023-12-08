Home > Photos HOT PHOTOS- Wil.I.am Bring some Flair to Miami Art Week's First Inspires Gala; Heather Graham attends Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Launch in Florida By: Radar Staff Dec. 8 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Source: andrew jospeh woomer

On Wednesday, December 6th, at Soho Beach House, Porsche Presents: art and music hosted a performance by Juvenile alongside a band with a surprise appearance by Dwyane Wade

Source: jenny abrams

On Wednesday, December 6th, at Soho Beach House, eEian with Coperni’s co-founders, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, and Director of Culture and Experience at evian, Lucille Moreau, gathered for a special discussion moderated by CULTURED Magazine’s Sarah Harrelson on the inspiration behind the collaboration followed by evian sparkling cocktails and DJ sets from Odalys, Zack Bia and Chloé Caillet.

Source: jenny moller/barbo

Supermodel Elsa Hosk attends the BABOR x Cevin Parker 'Welcome to Dreamland' launch event, celebrating the unveiling of the new 14-day limited edition Ampoule Serum Concentrates 'The Art of Beauty Collection' set.

Source: Jordan Braun for Ocean Drive

Ocean Drive celebrates the December Art Issue release with cover star Alessandra Ambrosio at the glossy’s annual ‘Art of the Party’, on December 7, 2023.

will.i.am and George Clinton added some extra flair to Miami Art Week's First Inspires Gala on at Loews Miami Beach. None diving headfirst into the world of FIRST's mission.

Source: fh/smartox

Erin Lichy attends the 2024 AD100 party presented by Smart Tox at Casadonna for Art Basel in Miami.

Source: mark van holden/shuttershock

Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards enjoying Magic Mind productivity shots at her Printfresh Pajama Party.

Source: Hrant Boghossian / Global Citizen

CEO Armand Arton, comedian Russell Peters and multi-Grammy winning artist Nile Rodgers at the 2023 Global Citizen Forum in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Source: michal simom

Sarah Hyland goes all in at the official launch of live craps, roulette and sports betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on Decmber 7th 2023

Source: michael simom

La La Anthony partners with Delsym to bring comfort home this cough season with family favorite recipes.