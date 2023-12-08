'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Fraud Allegations Dismissed in Battle Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale

A furious Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein ordered both parties to produce the required discovery material by mid-December — which may have led to the decision to resolve the case.

“Given the fact that each party has now made representations to the court that the court has found to be misleading and potentially deliberately so, the parties might want to think a long time before bringing more discovery motions,” Judge Epstein stated in October.

Umansky's renowned attorney Jeremiah T. Reynolds told RadarOnline.com in statement that his client "did not pay Sam Hakim a dime to settle his frivolous case."

"Sam Hakim voluntarily dropped his lawsuit under threat of court ordered sanctions for his failure to turn over text messages that demonstrated his case never should have been filed, the legal eagle added. "It is unfortunate that our system can be exploited for years to tarnish the reputations of completely innocent defendants like my clients without any consequence."

