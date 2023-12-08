'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Fraud Allegations Dismissed in Battle Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale
Dancing with the Stars hunk Mauricio Umansky has waltzed himself out of a bombshell lawsuit over his controversial $32 million mansion purchase, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Developer Sam Hakim filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting to dismiss the long-running multi-million-dollar lawsuit accusing Kyle Richards’ estranged husband of allegedly defrauding the U.S. government in the eyebrow-raising real estate deal.
The request to dismiss the case was filed on December 7th “with prejudice” — a legal term that prevents Hakim from re-filing the claim once the judge ends the legal scum.
Umansky, 53, was sued by Hakim for allegedly ignoring their $40 million bid to purchase the seized home of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea who was caught embezzling millions.
Umansky was contracted by the U.S. Department of Justice to sell the Malibu spread but instead purchased it himself with partner Mauricio Oberfeld. The duo then resold the mansion for nearly $70 million a year later, netting a tidy $37 million profit.
Filed in 2019, the lawsuit sparked a ferocious pre-trial battle between lawyers after it was revealed both Umansky and Hakim were allegedly withholding or unable to find text messages legally detrimental to both parties.
A furious Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein ordered both parties to produce the required discovery material by mid-December — which may have led to the decision to resolve the case.
“Given the fact that each party has now made representations to the court that the court has found to be misleading and potentially deliberately so, the parties might want to think a long time before bringing more discovery motions,” Judge Epstein stated in October.
Umansky's renowned attorney Jeremiah T. Reynolds told RadarOnline.com in statement that his client "did not pay Sam Hakim a dime to settle his frivolous case."
"Sam Hakim voluntarily dropped his lawsuit under threat of court ordered sanctions for his failure to turn over text messages that demonstrated his case never should have been filed, the legal eagle added. "It is unfortunate that our system can be exploited for years to tarnish the reputations of completely innocent defendants like my clients without any consequence."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Umansky was also hellbent on sealing portions of the evidence that revealed the names of the deep-pocketed investors implicated in the deal that unfolded between 2016 and 2017.
The judge also encouraged the parties to hammer out a settlement to keep the investors’ names out of the spotlight and avoid his wrath if they continued to play hide-and-seek with the evidence.
The motion to dismiss the case comes at a crucial time for Umansky who turned out to be a crowd favorite on DWTS – triggering a social media uproar when he was eliminated in Week 6 on Halloween night.
The stud has also sent tongues wagging with rumors that he is engaged in an alleged hot-and-heavy romance with dance partner Emma Slater while his marriage to his Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wife fizzles out.