Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Accused Of Failing to Turn Over Texts in Court War Over $32 Million Mansion Sale
Kyle Richards’ estranged real estate husband allegedly defrauded the U.S. government when he purchased a California mansion he was assigned to sell, RadarOlnine.com has exclusively learned.
The bombshell allegations against Mauricio Umansky were unearthed in a lawsuit that accused him of bamboozling an investor and his real estate agent by quietly selling the Malibu spread to HIMSELF and a partner, who then resold the home a year later for a tidy $37 million profit.
The prospective buyer, Sam Hakim, filed a motion seeking to force Umansky to hand over tell-tale text message exchanges with his co-buyer, Mauricio Oberfeld, detailing the money-making real-estate scheme that unfolded between 2016 and 2017.
“This motion is prompted by the fact that over the last several years, Umansky has stated he has no responsive Messages after July 2016,” Hakim’s renowned attorney Alan D. Hearty stated in recent court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“However, his cohort, Mauricio Oberfeld made a recent production that contains Messages with Umansky after July 2016,” he added. “Indeed, dozens of other Messages that Umansky withheld from production for three years and finally produced last October helped to establish a prima facie finding by the Court that he… had defrauded the seller and United States government.”
What’s more, Hakim’s lawyer claims Oberfeld admitted to deleting the incriminating text messages “so at least some of them cannot be obtained from another party.”
“If it turns out Umansky also deleted Messages, then Hakim has a right to discover the circumstances involved with any such deletion and what steps Umansky’s counsel undertook to recover any deleted Messages.”
The embarrassing allegations come as Umansky deals with the heartbreaking split with his Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wife of 27 years and his much-touted appearance as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Umansky is desperately trying to dance his way out of the big-bucks case and recently asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit claiming it was filed in L.A. Superior Court in 2019 — well past the statute of limitation.
- Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Attempting to Escape a Trial in Fight Over $32 Million Mansion Sale as He Deals With Split and 'DWTS' Gig
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Issue Statement Confirming Their Separation, Deny 'Wrongdoing' as Rumors Swirl 'RHOBH' Star Has Moved on to Female Country Singer
- Mauricio Umansky Squashed Kyle Richards Divorce and Cheating Rumors Weeks Before 'Separation'
Hakim and his broker Aitan Segal charged Umansky failed to disclose their $40 million offer to the seller – allowing him and Oberfeld to purchase the property for a low-ball $32 million. Within a year Umansky and his partner flipped the property for $70 million.
The situation began when the federal government asked Umansky to sell the seized home for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea.
Mangue agreed to sell the house and use $10 million of the proceeds to pay a Justice Department fine and donate the remaining funds to charitable organizations back in his homeland.
Hakim, who wants $35 million in damages, said he had offered to buy the mansion for $40 million but was told not to put his offer in writing. He claims to have later found out Umansky purchased the home for himself and made tens of millions.
Shocking court documents also revealed the broker working at the Umansky-owned UMRO Reality Corporation — aka The Agency — helped Oberfeld acquire the hilltop property.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hakim believes evidence of the elaborate conspiracy is laid out like a building's blueprint in the text exchanges between Umansky and Oberfeld.
“Those Messages were also critical to Hakim’s position as they helped to confirm that a secret partnership had been formed by Defendants to acquire the property long before they claimed they became involved with each other and despite Defendants’ continued insistence that no such secret partnership existed,” Hakim’s lawyer stated in court documents.
“Umansky should be compelled to make a full and complete production of all responsive Messages.”