Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Accused Of Failing to Turn Over Texts in Court War Over $32 Million Mansion Sale

Kyle Richards’ estranged real estate husband allegedly defrauded the U.S. government when he purchased a California mansion he was assigned to sell, RadarOlnine.com has exclusively learned.

The bombshell allegations against Mauricio Umansky were unearthed in a lawsuit that accused him of bamboozling an investor and his real estate agent by quietly selling the Malibu spread to HIMSELF and a partner, who then resold the home a year later for a tidy $37 million profit.

The prospective buyer, Sam Hakim, filed a motion seeking to force Umansky to hand over tell-tale text message exchanges with his co-buyer, Mauricio Oberfeld, detailing the money-making real-estate scheme that unfolded between 2016 and 2017.