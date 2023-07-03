Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years Together As Rumors Swirl That 'RHOBH' Star Has Moved on To Female Country Star
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have called it quits on their 27-year marriage as rumors swirl the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is getting close with country star Morgan Wade, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans have been speculating that Richards discreetly moved on with Wade as the RHOBH personality appears to have been sporting a matching ring.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," an insider close to the now-friendly exes told PEOPLE on July 3.
Wade has been rocking the silver band with distinctive features since at least April, while Richards has been photographed in what appears to be a matching ring during public appearances.
Adding to the rumors were photos of the reality star not wearing her wedding sparkler while leaving the gym in February, which Richards explained was because of the spike in crime these days and not being "comfortable" with it on while she was out and about.
Some speculate their platonic bond turned into something romantic after noticing the two — who met in February 2022 — appear to be wearing the same band on their left ring fingers.
As for the Bravolebrity and Umansky, they wed in January 1996 and are currently the proud parents of three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.
In January 2021, the pair seemed very hopeful about their future together.
"It's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Richards told Bravo Insider in honor of their wedding anniversary. "And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."
"Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky chimed in. "It feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."
RadarOnline.com can confirm there is no divorce in the system yet. We have reached out to Bravo and reps for both Richards and Umansky for comment.