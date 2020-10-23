Kyle Richards Explains How She and Husband Mauricio Umansky Found Out About Recent Split Rumors The 'RHOBH' star said they were thrown 'for a loop.'

She’s getting real! Kyle Richards explained how she and husband Mauricio Umansky found out about recent rumors that they called it quits. As it turned out, the couple was informed by an Instagram commenter!

“It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me. I would get myself so worked up and so emotional,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, explained during an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, October 22. “And now, I really just like — oh, my God. I can’t believe it. But this [new] one threw us for a loop. This last one, because we didn’t know [about it], I don’t have a Google alert or anything.”

She continued, “We posted a picture in Aspen together and somebody wrote in the comments, ‘I’m so glad to see all the rumors aren’t true.’ And [Mauricio] looked at me and he said, ‘What are they talking [about in] this comment?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let’s Google.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me [and saying], ‘I hope everything’s OK.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God.'”

Richards went on to share that rumors started swirling after a social media post claimed that “a California housewife” had recently separated from their husband and was having an “extended ‘hot girl summer.’” While chatting with Us Weekly, the mother of four confirmed that it “wasn’t me.”

Richards and Umansky, 50, have been married since 1996. Together they share three daughters, Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. She also has 31-year-old daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

When it comes to the status of their relationship, Richards assured Us Weekly that she and Umansky are still going strong, even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“There have been a couple of moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, he talks so loud.’ He’s always on the phone,” she said during the interview. “But for the most part, we were just saying the other night, like, ‘You know, going through something like this, you really realize the people that you really miss and the people that you really don’t.’”