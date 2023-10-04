'Playing With Fire:' Mauricio Umansky Lucky to Be Alive After Shady $32 Million Purchase of Malibu Mansion

Mauricio Umansky was playing fast and loose with his life when he suspiciously purchased a mansion he was contracted to sell, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

That was the startling conclusion from the alleged jilted real estate agent currently suing the Dancing with the Stars contestant for pulling off the $32 million deal that undercut the property owner — the notorious playboy son of an African dictator who allegedly eats the testicles of his enemies after skinning them alive!

The bombshell revelation was unearthed in the private text messages broker Aitan Segal sent to prospective mansion buyer Sam Hakim in 2017 after they learned Umansky netted a tidy profit of $37 million when he purchased the Malibu mansion with a partner and resold it a year later for $70 million.