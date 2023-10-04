'Playing With Fire:' Mauricio Umansky Lucky to Be Alive After Shady $32 Million Purchase of Malibu Mansion
Mauricio Umansky was playing fast and loose with his life when he suspiciously purchased a mansion he was contracted to sell, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
That was the startling conclusion from the alleged jilted real estate agent currently suing the Dancing with the Stars contestant for pulling off the $32 million deal that undercut the property owner — the notorious playboy son of an African dictator who allegedly eats the testicles of his enemies after skinning them alive!
The bombshell revelation was unearthed in the private text messages broker Aitan Segal sent to prospective mansion buyer Sam Hakim in 2017 after they learned Umansky netted a tidy profit of $37 million when he purchased the Malibu mansion with a partner and resold it a year later for $70 million.
The real estate scrum began when the federal government asked Umansky to sell the seized home for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea, who was caught pilfering the country’s coffers.
Mangue agreed to sell the house and use $10 million of the proceeds to pay a Justice Department fine while donating the remaining funds to charitable organizations back in his homeland.
Hakim and Segal filed a $35 million lawsuit against Kyle Richards’ off-again on-again hubby and co-buyer Mauricio Oberfeld in 2019 claiming their $40 million purchase offer was ignored because the alleged underhanded fix was in.
“We could have flipped it for 20 more without even a facelift,” Segal told Hakim in a 2017 text message when they apparently read about the transaction in an online article.
"If the Seller thought that Mauricio was truly helping them as their agent, I do not find that to be a wise choice,” Segal added. “The Seller (is) not kosher and Mo (Mauricio) could be playing with fire. Top 10 most dangerous people in the world.”
The text message exchange was revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court documents. Umansky and his co-defendants want the judge to toss out the case because the statute of limitation to file the claim had expired — since losing bidders knew about it in 2017.
“The 2017 Article explicitly discussed the partnership between Oberfeld and Umansky that Hakim falsely and repeatedly has claimed he did not learn about until August 3, 2018,” court documents stated.
Segal and Hakim claim that Umansky and Oberfeld are concealing their own electronic messages that expose the alleged scheme that deprived Mangue and his country buckets of additional cash.
Mangue's father, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, 81, has ruled over the central African country since 1979 and has developed a much-feared reputation for vanishing his opponents with impunity—and is described as pure evil.
Nicknamed the “torturer-in-chief” by his countrymen, Nguema believes that eating his foes' testicles will enhance his sexual prowess and he allegedly devours his victims' brains, according to the UK's Mirror.
His 55-year-old son who Umansky allegedly double-crossed in the real estate deal is the country’s vice president in charge of National Defense and Security. Mangue was recently in New York City to address the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of his dictator dad.