'We're Not Separated': Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Shoots Down Split Rumors After Morgan Wade Outing
Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, was determined to set the record straight on swirling rumors they are headed for Splitsville after nearly three decades of marriage.
RadarOnline.com has learned the real estate broker took offense to the claims that he and his longtime love are using their marital woes as a way to get "views."
"We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," he said on the September 28 episode of The Agency Dallas' Red Mic podcast, shutting down claims it won't be long before they throw in the towel. "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff."
"We're still dealing with our marriage," Umansky said. He pointed out that out of the 27 years they had been husband and wife, 26 of them were "amazing" and having to endure only one "difficult" year is hardly worth giving up a relationship like theirs.
The couple first crossed paths at a nightclub in 1994 following her divorce from first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, later exchanging vows in January 1996 before welcoming three children of their own.
"Most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years," Umansky reasoned.
Umansky was keen to clear the air after insiders said there was trouble in paradise. In recent weeks, the Dancing with the Stars season 32 competitor has been desperately trying to get a scandalous lawsuit dismissed while working on his marriage.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," sources close to the pair told PEOPLE in early July. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
Prior to that, Umansky scoffed at theories that a breakup was looming after his wife was photographed sans-wedding ring.
Richards was recently spotted with music star Morgan Wade on a stroll in Paris over the weekend. Richards and Wade have, however, denied that they are more than just friends, despite their steamy music video kiss.
Back in 2021, Richards gushed over her strong bond with Umansky after they celebrated 25 years of marriage. "It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Richards told Bravo Insider at the time.
"And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters," she continued.
"Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky added.