Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Demands $2 million in Sanctions In Court War Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale

Kyle Richard’s estranged real estate husband wants a judge to impose a nearly $2 million fine on the developer who accused him of defrauding the U.S. government in the controversial sale of a swanky mansion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Mauricio Umansky, a contestant on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars, is desperately trying to fox-trot his way out of the bombshell lawsuit filed by an investor and his broker claiming he quietly sold the $32 million Malibu spread to HIMSELF and a partner, even though he was tasked by the U.S. government to sell it.

Umansky and co-buyer, Mauricio Oberfeld then resold the mansion for nearly $70 million a year later — netting a handsome $37 million profit.