Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Demands $2 million in Sanctions In Court War Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale
Kyle Richard’s estranged real estate husband wants a judge to impose a nearly $2 million fine on the developer who accused him of defrauding the U.S. government in the controversial sale of a swanky mansion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Mauricio Umansky, a contestant on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars, is desperately trying to fox-trot his way out of the bombshell lawsuit filed by an investor and his broker claiming he quietly sold the $32 million Malibu spread to HIMSELF and a partner, even though he was tasked by the U.S. government to sell it.
Umansky and co-buyer, Mauricio Oberfeld then resold the mansion for nearly $70 million a year later — netting a handsome $37 million profit.
The prospective buyer, Sam Hakim, and his agent Aitan Segal are seeking to force Umansky to hand over tell-tale text message exchanges with Oberfeld, that allegedly expose the money-making real-estate scheme that unfolded between 2016 and 2017.
Umansky is trying to get the L.A. Superior Court case tossed charging the statute of limitation has expired and the existence damning text messages that showed Hakim lied when he claimed to have learned about the sale in 2018. He filed the lawsuit in 2019.
Umansky wants an L.A. Superior Court judge to smack Hakim with a $1.2 million fine and slam his lawyer, Alan D. Hearty with a $397k sanction for wasting his precious reality star time and money.
“What is particularly shocking and outrageous is not only the existence of this evidence but also the circumstances surrounding its concealment,” Umansky’s renowned lawyer John S. Gibson wrote in court documents.
“Hakim failed to produce this critical evidence for years, all the while repeatedly perjuring himself by swearing to the August 2018 date. Perhaps even worse, his attorneys have been in possession of these crucial text messages since at least March 7, 2023, yet they willfully suppressed the evidence and, in a deeply troubling breach of ethical and legal obligations, misrepresented to the Court that Hakim had no relevant text messages to produce in the case.”
“Since October 1, 2021, the Umansky Defendants have incurred $2,553,036.05 in attorneys’ fees in defending against Hakim’s baseless claims,” Gibson stated.
Hakim and Segal charged Umansky failed to disclose their $40 million offer to the seller – allowing him and Oberfeld to purchase the property for a low-ball $32 million.
In a subsequent filing, Hakim charged he plans seek sanctions against Umansky for claiming his text messages detailing the transaction vanished when he got a new telephone.
“Defendants’ Motions have no legal or factual support, Mr. Hakim intends to seek sanctions against (Umansky) for these frivolous filings," court documents showed. " In fact, the cases Defendants rely on are so unrelated to this case it is shocking Defendants would be willing to jeopardize their reputations to bring the Motions."
“Indeed, dozens of other (text) messages that Umansky withheld from production for three years and finally produced last October helped to establish a prima facie finding by the Court that he… had defrauded the seller and United States government.”
The real estate scrum erupted when the federal government asked Umansky to sell the seized home for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea accused of pilfering the country’s coffers.
Mangue agreed to sell the house and use $10 million of the proceeds to pay a Justice Department fine and donate the remaining funds to charitable organizations back in his homeland.
Hakim, who is seeking $35 million in damages, charged Umansky cheated the U.S. government and the charitable groups in the African nation. Hakim believes Umansky’s text messages will expose the nefarious plot.