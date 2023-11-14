Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Spotted 'All Over' Mystery Blonde After Denying 'DWTS' Dating Rumors
Mauricio Umansky is getting around! After sparking dating speculation with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater following his separation from his wife of 27 years, Kyle Richards, Umansky got the rumor mill turning again — this time, with a mystery blonde, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The real estate mogul, 53, was seen over the weekend at Soho House in Austin, Texas, and a bystander spilled that "he was all over her."
“There was no kissing, but they were getting very close," the source told Us Weekly.
Umansky and the unidentified woman reportedly sat next to each other during the Saturday outing and were part of a larger group.
“He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point,” the witness claimed. “They were whispering to each other. He had his arm behind her. They were definitely having fun together, and she was into it. They left together with the group.”
This comes weeks after Umansky was caught holding hands with Slater. The two later denied dating rumors, claiming an intimate conversation about life over dinner led to the hand-holding.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio told his followers last month. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," he explained, letting the professional dancer back him up.
"Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing," Slater told the camera.
Following their denial, Richards got emotional when talking about her separation from Umansky at BravoCon, explaining she still loved him.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple of nearly 30 years did not sign a prenup when they walked down the aisle in 1996 — and there's $100 million on the line if they make their separation official.
As of this post, neither has filed divorce documents despite separating months ago. Umansky and Richards made their fortune after tying the knot.
He famously started The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage that has expanded worldwide. Richards has made a pretty penny from Bravo after joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. She is the last remaining original cast member of the franchise.