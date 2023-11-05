'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Breaks Down When Talking About Her Separation, 'This is Not My Ideal Fairytale, Clearly'
Kyle Richards, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently opened up about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky during a panel in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking at BravoCon, Richards, accompanied by co-star Annemarie Wiley, addressed the "misconceptions" surrounding their split before breaking down about how her marriage wasn't the "fairytale" she thought it was.
Kyle was asked by the panel host where she and Mauricio "stand" at the moment. The Bravo star answered, "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens, and we have a very strong family unit."
She talked about how her three girls still live at home and how she struggles to figure out "who's going to be home for dinner tonight."
Returning to her ex, she brought up how he's been busy on Dancing With the Stars and how he "wasn't around as much."
After reiterating that they love each other, she had to turn the mic away as she began to choke up, only to be comforted by the host of the panel.
The crowd began to chant her name as Kyle returned to the mic to say, "A lot of people think, you know, 'what are you doing, just pull yourself together, fix everything,' obviously that's what I want. This is not my ideal fairytale, clearly."
She then turned to the crowd and her co-stars to show her appreciation for their "support."
- Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Sell Bel-Air Mansion Her 'RHOBH' Co-Star Sutton Stracke 'Almost' Burned Down
- Exposed: Sutton Stracke Awarded $350k Per Month in Support From Ex-Husband, 'RHOBH' Star Left Marriage With Andy Warhol Prints and Couture Collection
- Mauricio Umansky Puts Romance Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater to Bed After Kyle Richards Said Hand-Holding Pics Were 'Hurtful'
During a conversation with ET's Brice Sander, Richards described the separation as "amicable" and emphasized her commitment to co-parenting their children.
She expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her co-stars and the Bravo community during this challenging time.
On the BravoCon red carpet, Richards used the word "divorce" for the first time when speaking about her relationship with Mauricio to reporters.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Richards has been navigating her separation privately, opting to keep her relationship problems off the reality TV cameras.
She explained that she and Umansky wanted to work through their issues behind closed doors before sharing their journey with the public.
The couple's decision to separate comes after Richards paid tribute to her best friend, Lorene, who tragically died by suicide in May 2022.
She claimed the loss of her close friend has added to the emotional toll she's been experiencing, further highlighting the need for privacy and support during this difficult time.