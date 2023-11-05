'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Talks About Mending Things With His Sister Teresa Giudice at BravoCon
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga appeared on a panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas where he opened up about mending things with his sister, Teresa Giudice, and wishing that their family would "come together," RadarOnline.com has learned.
One fan at the panel asked a question about why Teresa was still on the show after all the drama that's gone down in recent years. Joe took the mic to answer and publicly stated, "I am a brother, and I am a man, and I really wish that the family would come together. I really do."
The tension between Teresa and Joe has been apparent for quite some time, but it reached explosive levels after Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas, accused Joe's wife Melissa Gorga of cheating on the Bravo star.
At another part of the convention, the housewife also opened up about her current relationship with her brother and his wife claiming, "We've all moved on from that. We're in a good place."
Although the Giudices and the Gorgas have a long history of conflicts, there seemed to be a glimmer of hope that they could put their differences aside.
However, the relationship between Teresa and Melissa took a turn for the worse when the Gorgas decided not to attend Luis and Teresa's wedding in August 2022.
The couple believed that Teresa had spread rumors about Melissa's alleged infidelity, which the Gorgas vehemently denied.
Adding to the tension, Melissa was reportedly hurt by Teresa's decision not to ask her to be one of the bridesmaids.
The absence of the Gorgas at the wedding only served to exacerbate the already strained relations between the two families.
Things escalated further when Teresa and Melissa faced each other at the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Accusations flew, with Teresa claiming that her brother and sister-in-law had contributed to her incarceration in 2015 due to multiple fraud charges.
It was a heartbreaking turn of events for a family already on the brink.
Following the confrontation, Teresa made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with Melissa, exclaiming, "I can't wait to never f---ing look" at her face again. The rift between the two families deepened, leading to a complete breakdown in communication.
Despite their fractured relationship, all parties involved are scheduled to return for the upcoming season 14 of RHONJ.