‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Inner Circle Concerned After Her Husband Luis Ruelas' Ex-Fiancée Files Restraining Order: Sources

By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s close pals are worried about the reality star after her husband Luis Ruelas’ ex-fiancée filed a restraining order against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Luis’ ex, Vanessa Reiser, filed a restraining order against the Digital Media Solutions co-founder claiming he hired a private investigator to stalk her.

Vanessa, who works as a therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse, claimed she recently discovered that one of her patients was likely hired to “spy” on her.

Vanessa said the patient visited her three or four times under a fake name. The patient allegedly asked Vanessa if she’d take Louis back if he left Teresa and if she still loved her ex.

Her lawyer told Page Six, “It was weird that she kept asking all of this information that if Luis ever left his wife and he was unhappy, would she ever take him back.”

Luis’ attorney, Christopher A. Errante, denied Vanessa’s allegations and Teresa isn’t buying them either, sources claimed.

“She loves Louis and he loves her,” said a source. However, an insider said Teresa’s friends are impressed. “Their concern [when the two got married] was that Louie had a shady past and saw Teresa as his meal ticket,” said a source, who pointed out Louie’s companies has faced bankruptcy and been sued for harassing customers.

“They were worried for Teresa — and still are,” said the source.

Teresa and Luis have been married since August 6, 2022.

The relationship came after Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice split following their stints in prison and his being deported back to Italy. The two were married in October 1999 and starred in multiple seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The couple have since become close friends and co-parent their daughters without issues. Teresa's kids have traveled to Italy to see their father multiple times since he left.

