'RHOBH' Newbie Annemarie Wiley's Husband Marcellus' Views On Transgender Athletes, Support For Candace Owens Exposed
It appears Bravo is trying to add some spice to the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after losing lose-lipped Lisa Rinna. Ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley's wife Annemarie is said to have joined the reality show for Season 13 — but her presence might shake up the dynamic of the liberal-laced cast thanks to her husband's views on some controversial topics.
Marcellus played for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars during his 10-year NFL career before hanging up his cleats to become a sports commentator.
He shares four kids with Annmarie and will be damned if a transgender female athlete competes against his daughters.
The one-time NFL Pro Bowler recently addressed the controversial topic, taking the same stance as Caitlyn Jenner. While Marcellus said he had no problem with transgender people, he does take issue with trans females competing against any of his daughters in sports.
“I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition of a man to a woman and now playing with the women,” Wiley tweeted in January. “And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender. You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out."
He seemed to try and get ahead of any backlash, adding, “Don’t make this a human rights issue – this is a biological issue. Simple as that. Trust me, I am a man.”
Concluding his view on the hot-button topic, Marcellus said, “I hate saying fair. It’s not even right. Forget fair, it’s not right."
Other RHOBH fans pointed out that both Marcellus and Annemarie follow right-winged personality Candace Owens on social media. The ex-football player also follows Joe Rogan. It appears that viewers are split about the decision.
"People are allowed to have their thoughts, priorities and opinions. They don’t have to agree with anyone..glad to have differences," one tweet read.
Others weren't too sure, speculating that some of the ladies on the franchise have their own political skeletons.
"Hmmm well she will fit right in with the majority of the white MAGA Housewives or maybe she is kyle’s MIL bestie?" another wrote. "She'll fit in well with Sutton," claimed a second, while a third user warned, "they’re about to cancel your girl before she even starts filming."
Annemarie and her husband's political stance might be a topic of conversation this season; however, sources say she'll blend in well with the group.
"She's got such a lovable personality, lives an active, full life and is married to a great husband with an adorable family life. She's a hard-working mom. She's going to be a great fit," an insider told People.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.