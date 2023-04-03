'RHOBH' Newbie Annemarie Wiley's Husband Marcellus' Views On Transgender Athletes, Support For Candace Owens Exposed 

It appears Bravo is trying to add some spice to the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after losing lose-lipped Lisa Rinna . Ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley 's wife Annemarie is said to have joined the reality show for Season 13 — but her presence might shake up the dynamic of the liberal-laced cast thanks to her husband's views on some controversial topics.

Marcellus played for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars during his 10-year NFL career before hanging up his cleats to become a sports commentator.

He shares four kids with Annmarie and will be damned if a transgender female athlete competes against his daughters.