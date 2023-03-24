Christina Applegate Trashes Candace Owens After Conservative Host Calls SKIMS' Wheelchair Model 'Ridiculous'
Actress Christina Applegate slammed conservative pundit Candace Owens after she dissed a SKIMS ad that featured a model in a wheelchair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, trashed Owens after she claimed "inclusivity" had gone too far on Tuesday's episode of her show, The Daily Caller.
Owens is known for her controversial takes, which have sparked divisive debates online more than once.
The "ridiculous" ad that Owens referred to featured a woman in a wheelchair modeling SKIMS' Adaptive Scoop Bralette. Owens displayed the ad before she launched into a scathing review of Kim Kardashian's company.
"I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing," Owens said on her show. "I really don’t get it. I don’t know. If I’m wrong, again, educate me, today."
Owens continued to wonder out loud "why did they do this?" and claimed she didn't "know why this needs to be done."
"I’m just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing," the conservative host added. "It seems ridiculous."
The abrasive host continued to dig her hole deeper by adding that she didn't think people need to "see that in our face" while saying she assumed people with disabilities shop for underwear and bras.
"I didn’t know that now we’re going to have to look forward to campaigns where women who are in wheelchairs are now wearing bras and underwear because we as a society cannot get to the bottom of our ridiculousness," Owens remarked.
The review did not sit well with Applegate, who has publicly battled the loss of mobility from her diagnosis.
Applegate blasted Owens on Twitter and called out her alleged ableist comments.
"Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f------ gross," Applegate tweeted on Owen's statement.
"Thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us to #youshouldknowbetter," the Dead to Me star added.
Fans quickly responded to the actress' tweet and attempted to comfort Applegate by saying Owens wasn't worth her time or frustrations.
"Honestly, she takes no space in my world," Applegate tweeted back at fans about Owens. "But always gotta call out a person who needs to see She will wake in the morning and her heart will hurt and hopefully she will change. All we can hope for."
Applegate wasn't done with the conservation yet and continued her late-night Twitter spree, adding her "rage" was keeping her awake.
"Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f------ hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!!" Applegate added to her thread. "So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake."
"I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage," Applegate continued. "If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. Sincerely."
Owens took the bait and wrote back to Applegate, "Hey Christina— huge fan of yours. Would welcome a discussion with you. DMs open," with a red heart emoji.