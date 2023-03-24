Christina Applegate Trashes Candace Owens After Conservative Host Calls SKIMS' Wheelchair Model 'Ridiculous'

The "ridiculous" ad that Owens referred to featured a woman in a wheelchair modeling SKIMS' Adaptive Scoop Bralette. Owens displayed the ad before she launched into a scathing review of Kim Kardashian's company.

"I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing," Owens said on her show. "I really don’t get it. I don’t know. If I’m wrong, again, educate me, today."

Owens continued to wonder out loud "why did they do this?" and claimed she didn't "know why this needs to be done."

"I’m just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing," the conservative host added. "It seems ridiculous."