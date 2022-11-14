Christina Applegate All Smiles For First Public Appearance Since Revealing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Married… With Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers while Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman and star Linda Cardellini gushed over her accomplishments, saying Applegate was a pleasure to be around on-and-off set.

"You bend but don't break," said Sagal, who notably played her TV mom Peggy Bundy. "Your humility and irreverence allows all of us to bend with you."

Applegate later gushed over her "gorgeous" fans while taking the podium alongside Segal, thanking all of her supporters over the years for believing in her and helping her to succeed.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate continued as she fought back tears, referencing her 11-year-old Sadie whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble. "You are so much more than even you know."