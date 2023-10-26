Mauricio Umansky Puts Romance Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater to Bed After Kyle Richards Said Hand-Holding Pics Were 'Hurtful'

Mauricio Umansky addressed the dating rumors that caught his estranged wife's attention — and he's sticking to his story about why he was holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, after a three-hour dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Umansky, 53, and Slater, 34, appeared on social media together to clear up the rumors just hours after his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, said she was "hurt" by the PDA pictures. "We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio told his followers Thursday. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."

Slater also chimed in, echoing the real estate broker's message. "We're not dating," she stated before Umanksy took over again. "We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," he explained, letting the professional dancer back him up again.

"Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing," Slater told the camera. That's when Richards' husband of nearly 30 years tried to explain why they were caught holding hands in a dark parking lot after dinner.

Source: ABC Mauricio and Emma were allegedly spotted "kissing" inside the restaurant too.

"We went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal, we were in our rehearsal clothes," Umansky shared. "Lots of the stories are wrong. And yes it's a very emotional week, we were talking about the week during dinner and when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma's hand, and she grabbed my hand." "And then we walked to the cars," he continued, "just recapping, and then the paparazzi caught that moment and it's become a blown-out moment."

Richards spoke out about the hand-holding photos on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, revealing she was "hurt" after seeing them. She also hinted that she suspected the DWTS pair might be more than friends. "I was taken aback," the RHOBH star told Andy Cohen. "That was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings. I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there's something there and listen, I love him very much—and we are amicable—but that really did hurt me."

In July, Richards and Umansky denied rumors they were divorcing; however, when news of their separation made headlines, Bravo cameras allegedly picked back up to catch the aftermath. The two can't seem to get their split stories straight.

Umansky first claimed that he and Richards were not separated, only to say the opposite weeks later. “Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” he told a cameraman earlier this month. “We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

They also denied that either cheated as Richards' extremely close friendship with female country singer Morgan Wade took center stage. But Umansky and Richards aren't the only famous couple in the 90210 area code that are battling rumors. RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley and her husband of nine years, PK Kemsley, are fighting off separation rumors after InTouch Weekly claimed the pair have been "living separate lives" for at least two months — but the reality show couple denied the split. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dorit and PK for comment.

