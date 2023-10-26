'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Denies Secret Split From Husband PK, Couple Has No Plan to Divorce
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK are denying claims they have decided to split after 8 years together — while admitting they have had a few "challenging years," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bravo star and her entrepreneur husband scoffed at a report that claimed they are living in separate homes at the moment.
Insiders told In Touch that, "the two have decided to call "it quits" about two months ago.
“They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” a source told the outlet who claimed PK was living in a Beverly Hills hotel.
Another source dished that Paul was "heartbroken."
“She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show," the source told In Touch.
Dorit and PK have been married since 2015. They share two children, Phoenix and Jagger.
Within hours of the report being published, the couple responded.
“We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” the couple said. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."
As we first reported, on top of the alleged marriage issues, Dorit is facing a lawsuit brought by a nurse who claimed to have worked for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
The nurse, Natalie Vanderstay, said she helped Dorit as she recovered from a plastic surgery procedure. She demanded the Bravo star pay $8,600 in damages.
Natalie said, “I am a private duty nurse and I provided medical services for [Dorit]. [Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administer of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician's orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”
The nurse said, “I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.”
The judge ended up granting Natalie a default judgment and now the nurse is attempting to collect on the debt.
For his part, last year, PK settled a $2 million debt owed to a Las Vegas casino.