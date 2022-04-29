'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Sell Beverly Hills Mansion For $7.2 Million, Score $700k Profit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has unloaded the mega-mansion she shared with husband PK after struggling to find a buyer for years.
According to real estate records obtained by Radar, the couple sold their 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 8,679 sq. ft. pad for $7.2 million. The home had been re-listed on the market in January.
Dorit and PK originally purchased the property in 2016 for $6,565,000. They tried to sell it off in 2017 for $12.75 million — right around the time he was being dragged to court over his alleged debt.
The two eventually cut the price down to $10.95 million before deciding to bring the price down to $8.995 million.
The two got tired of waiting around for a buyer and tried to rent it out for $40k a month in July 2018. They did not find anybody interested and re-listed it for sale for $8.7 million but the price was down to $8.25 million within weeks.
In 2020, Dorit and PK seemed desperate and tried to rent it out for $30k a month. That didn't work and then they relisted it but took it off the market in May 2021.
Earlier this year, they brought on Kyle Richard's real estate mogul husband Mauricio Umansky to help them get rid of the home.
The famous couple has not lived in the home for some time. They moved to a 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 8,901 sq. ft. home in the Valley.
The new place is where Dorit was the victim of a terrifying home invasion while PK was out of town. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, three armed men smashed Dorit's windows and made their way inside.
The masked burglars threatened to kill Dorit unless she turned over all her valuables. The reality star's children were asleep only a couple of rooms away at the time.
The children were not aware of the incident and did not come into contact with the suspects. The police have yet to release if they caught any individuals involved with the home invasion.