Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Dorit Kemsley
Exclusive

Dorit Kemsley Accused of Stiffing Nurse Who Claims to Have Helped ‘RHOBH’ After Alleged Plastic Surgery Procedure

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has been dragged to court by a private nurse who claims the reality star stiffed her after she helped her recover post-surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this year, Dorit was sued by a woman named Natalie Vanderstay. The suit demanded the Bravo star pay $8,600 in damages.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Natalie said, “I am a private duty nurse and I provided medical services for [Dorit]. [Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician's orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”

The nurse said, “I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Natalie, who claimed to have worked for Dorit from November 16, 2022 to November 20, 2022, said she calculated the money owed to her “by the hours I worked at my hourly rate of $100. I worked 86 hours at $100 an hour, which totals $8,600.”

In April, a hearing was held where Natalie appeared, but Dorit was not present. The nurse said the reality star was served with the legal papers despite her non-appearance.

MORE ON:
Dorit Kemsley
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At the hearing, the judge ordered Dorit to pay Natalie a total of $8,675. Now, the nurse has demanded Dorit appear in court with her financial records — to help her figure out how to collect on the debt.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dorit’s husband PK has a long history of legal trouble. As we first reported, last year, PK finally settled a years-old debt with the Las Vegas casino Bellagio.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In court documents, the Sin City hotel told the court that PK paid up on $2.27 million he owed.

The gambling debt had been chasing PK for years. Dorit’s husband had been working to pay off a $3.6 million casino marker for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.