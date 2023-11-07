Kyle Richards Did Not Sign Prenup With Mauricio, $100 Million Fortune On The Line in Divorce
Kyle Richards and her estranged husband Mauricio Umanksy are not talking to divorce lawyers – despite separating months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the couple, Kyle and Mauricio are not talking about filing paperwork to make their split official. We’re told neither has called a divorce lawyer and there is no talk about dividing their assets.
The two are currently living under the same roof with all but one of their children.
In July, sources confirmed the duo had separated after 27 years of marriage. A source told People, “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
Sources told TMZ that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement in place — which has only complicated matters more.
An insider told the outlet that the two are not having discussions about a legal divorce but they are not working on reconciling.
During the marriage, the couple has amassed a $100 million+ fortune. Kyle has pulled in millions from her gig on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Mauricio has become a real estate mogul with his company The Agency.
Sources close to the couple said Mauricio was not making bank when he married Kyle. The insider said Mauricio was making next to nothing while working in the fashion industry.
A source said Kyle’s brother-in-law Rick Hilton was the one who brought him into real estate.
Over the weekend, Kyle broke down while talking about the situation at BravoCon. She told the crowd, "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens, and we have a very strong family unit."
On the red carpet, Kyle opened up a little more. She told TooFab, “We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens. My three girls still live at home, only Farrah has her own place. [Mauricio] was busy doing 'Dancing with the Stars,' so he wasn't around as much. We’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other."
She added, “Just taking it a day at a time.”
Kyle then dropped the “divorce” word for the first time. She said the past year had been tough losing her friend and then going through the “divorce” — even though the two are not in a rush to file in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the split, Mauricio and his real estate company are facing multiple bombshell legal cases demanding millions in damages.
In addition, he's been seen getting close to his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater.