'DWTS' Partners Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Spotted Together Again Outside Los Angeles Club
Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, dance partners on the hit show Dancing With the Stars, were spotted together once again in Los Angeles on Friday, November 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two were seen getting out of a Porsche, driven by a female companion, in a parking lot before heading towards the famous Line Hotel located in Koreatown.
Eyewitnesses captured the moment on camera as Mauricio and Emma strolled arm in arm towards the hotel entrance, accompanied by the third party.
According to TMZ, although Mauricio was seen placing his hand on Emma's back, it was unclear from the images if there was any physical contact between them.
Despite their close proximity and friendly demeanor, sources revealed that there was no kissing or hand-holding observed. The trio discreetly entered the club through a side entrance, disappearing into the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles.
This is not the first time Mauricio and Emma have been seen together outside of their professional commitments.
Just last month, the pair was photographed holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills, sparking rumors of a potential romance.
In response to the recent controversy, Mauricio attempted to clarify the situation, stating that he was overcome with emotion while discussing cherished memories of his marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.
Sources close to the situation report that Kyle found his actions "super disrespectful," despite their separation and her recent discussions about divorce at BravoCon.
Umansky and Slater appeared on social media together to clear up the rumors just hours after his estranged wife said she was "hurt" by the PDA pictures.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio told his followers Thursday. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
Slater also chimed in to reiterate, "We're not dating."
The speculation surrounding Mauricio and Emma's relationship has sparked intense interest among fans and media alike.
As their chemistry on the dance floor continues to captivate audiences, their off-screen interactions have now become a topic of scrutiny and debate.
Umansky, a prominent real estate agent and husband of Richards, the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has built an impressive career within the industry.
Slater, on the other hand, is recognized as a skilled professional dancer and has garnered immense popularity through her appearances on "Dancing With the Stars."