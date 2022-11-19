On Friday, November 18, a man was shot and robbed of his Rolex watch and jewelry, including a number of gold chains, outside a luxury apartment building near Koreatown in Los Angeles, Calif.

The victim's identity is still unknown, but he was driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom, valued at more than $600,000. The registered owner is Andrew Lee, the crown prince of the imperial family of Korea and founder of London Trust Media. It remains unclear if Lee was the victim or in the car the time of the shooting.

Lee was made crown prince of the imperial family in 2018 and is the heir to the Joseon dynasty, which ruled Korea from 1392 until 1897.