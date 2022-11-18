Shanquella Robinson's Mysterious Death In Cabo Under Investigation As 'Isolated Criminal Matter'

She left Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 28 and tragically died the next day.

"According to an investigation conducted by local authorities in Baja California Sur, we are saddened to confirm the death of a traveler who visited the destination," a Cabovillas.com spokesperson told Rolling Stone in a new statement.

"According to the investigation, the victim has been identified as Shanquella Robinson and the incident appears to have impacted private parties traveling together."

The spokesperson noted they are "working diligently to determine the facts surrounding this incident" involving guests at a private villa. "Additional information will be made available by local public safety authorities when the investigation is complete."