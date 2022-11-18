Shanquella Robinson's Mysterious Death In Cabo Under Investigation As 'Isolated Criminal Matter'
As questions mount over what really happened to 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, RadarOnline.com has learned her mysterious death is being investigated as an "isolated criminal matter."
A spokesperson for Cabovillas.com shared an update on the case Thursday, more than two weeks after Robinson embarked on a trip to Mexico with friends to celebrate a birthday.
She left Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 28 and tragically died the next day.
"According to an investigation conducted by local authorities in Baja California Sur, we are saddened to confirm the death of a traveler who visited the destination," a Cabovillas.com spokesperson told Rolling Stone in a new statement.
"According to the investigation, the victim has been identified as Shanquella Robinson and the incident appears to have impacted private parties traveling together."
The spokesperson noted they are "working diligently to determine the facts surrounding this incident" involving guests at a private villa. "Additional information will be made available by local public safety authorities when the investigation is complete."
RadarOnline.com previously discovered the FBI have now joined the investigation into Robinson's death, revealing they "are aware" of a recently emerged video and encourage "anyone with related photos or video to contact the FBI."
Robinson's parents, Bernard and Salamondra, have also spoken out about their grief as well as their determination to find answers.
Salamondra revealed she didn't believe their daughter's friends about what happened, claiming an autopsy she obtained stated Robinson had a broken neck.
"They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning," Salamondra said. "They couldn't get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."
Bernard described the ordeal as a nightmare, revealing he can barely sleep. "My heart is just aching as a father. A praying man," said Bernard, according to WSOC-TV. "I just want some truth because this doesn't add up right."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a recently leaked video allegedly showed a naked Robinson being beaten up by a woman believed to be her friend.
They were staying at Cabo's Villa Linda 32.