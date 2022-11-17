FBI Joins Investigation Into Mysterious Death Of Shanquella Robinson After 25-Year-Old Was Found Dead With Broken Neck
The FBI recently joined the investigation into the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead with a broken neck in Mexico after her friends claimed she suffered from alcohol poisoning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 25-year-old Robinson was reported dead in Cabo, Mexico on October 28 – the same day she left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina for a vacation with her friends.
Although Robinson’s friends initially claimed the 25-year-old died from alcohol poisoning, the autopsy report showed Robinson had a broken neck and a “crack” in her spinal cord at the time of her death.
"After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday, and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm,” Robinson’s parents told the Charlotte news outlet WBTV.
“There was a crack, [her] spinal cord was cracked," her parents added. "That took it to a whole 'nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her."
More recently, a shocking and disturbing video emerged allegedly showing Robinson "naked and defenseless" as she is beaten ruthlessly in the hours leading up to her death.
In the newly emerged video, an unidentified woman believed to be one of Robinson’s friends is captured beating another woman suspected to be Robison inside the group’s Cabo rental property.
"Quella can you at least fight back, do something,” another person, the man filming the shocking altercation, says in the background as the woman believed to be Robinson struggles to move.
"Get up!” the unidentified female assailant screams in the video. “I'm tired of your s---!”
One of Robinson’s other friends, who claimed to have arrived in Cabo one day later than the rest of the group on October 29, revealed he first learned something was wrong around 2:16 PM that Saturday when he called to find out the address of the rental property.
"They told me that Quella was sick and she was showing signs of alcohol poisoning," he said, saying he arrived to the Cabo villa around 3:26 PM.
"I don't know nothin' of it," he added. "Don't know nothin' 'bout it. Don't know why it happened."
The U.S. Department of State has since announced they are looking into Robinson’s mysterious death.
"We are aware of these reports regarding Robinson. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities,” they said in a statement. “Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”
The FBI, who have also now joined the investigation into Robinson’s death, told WBTV they “are aware” of the recently emerged video and encourage “anyone with related photos or video to contact the FBI.”