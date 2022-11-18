Jodi Arias' Gruesome Crime Scene: Inside The Disturbing Murder Of Travis Alexander

In 2008, Arias drove to Alexander's Mesa, Arizona, home with the intention to harm him. At the time, Arias and Alexander had broken up, which would ultimately become the motive for his excruciating death.

Alexander allegedly ended his relationship with Arias and declined her requests to get back together.

Prosecutors claim that Arias was fueled by jealousy and rage after discovering Alexander had not only denied her advances to rekindle their relationship — but had moved on entirely and was seeing another woman.