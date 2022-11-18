Jodi Arias' Gruesome Crime Scene: Inside The Disturbing Murder Of Travis Alexander
Arizona woman Jodi Arias was responsible for one of the most brutal murders committed by a woman in recent US history. RadarOnline.com has revisited the murder of Arias' ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander, 30, who she killed in cold blood.
Warning: Graphic images below, viewer desecration is advised.
In 2008, Arias drove to Alexander's Mesa, Arizona, home with the intention to harm him. At the time, Arias and Alexander had broken up, which would ultimately become the motive for his excruciating death.
Alexander allegedly ended his relationship with Arias and declined her requests to get back together.
Prosecutors claim that Arias was fueled by jealousy and rage after discovering Alexander had not only denied her advances to rekindle their relationship — but had moved on entirely and was seeing another woman.
Police discovered the body of Alexander in his shower. The 30-year-old had suffered an overwhelming amount of severe injuries at the hands of his ex-girlfriend.
Alexander had his throat fatally slit, a gunshot wound to his head, and stab wounds across his back and body. Coroners later confirmed he suffered multiple defensive wounds to his hands as well.
Arias vehemently denied any involvement in her ex's killing; however, thanks to a plethora of DNA and evidence found at the crime scene, police were able to arrest Arias for his murder.
A bloody palm print containing Arias' DNA as well as a digital camera with photos of her and Alexander, taken the day of his murder, were some of the evidence collected at the Mesa residence.
When confronted with the evidence, Arias attempted to claim self-defense, alleging that Alexander had been physically and emotionally abusive — however, investigators found no evidence to back up her accusations.
Arias also attempted to claim that she was abused as a child and that Alexander had a sexual fantasy involving young children. Once again, police found no evidence to support either of Arias' claims.
While awaiting her trial behind bars, Arias appeared confident and cocky.
In a jailhouse interview, Arias claimed, "No jury is going to convict me … because I am innocent. You can mark my words on that."
The jury found Arias guilty of first-degree murder on May 7, 2013. The following year, Arias was ordered to pay $35,000 in restitution to the Alexander family.
During her murder trial, Arias voiced her preference for the death penalty as a means to avoid life in prison. However, the jury was unable to come to a conclusive decision for her sentence, which forced a re-trial for sentencing in 2015.
The 2015 jury was also unable to determine a sentence and the judge ordered Arias to life in jail without the possibility of parole.
Against her original wishes, Arias has since claimed to have received "so much love" behind bars and bragged about watching premium movie channels.