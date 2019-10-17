Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jodi Arias’ attorney argued in front of the appeals court that her guilty verdict should be overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct and a “circus” atmosphere in the court room.

The convicted killer was found guilty of murdering Travis Alexander and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she stabbed him 29 times, shot him in the head and slit his throat in his Arizona home in 2008.

Now the murderer is fighting to have her guilty conviction overturned 11 years after she killed Alexander, claiming prosecutor Juan Martinez’s actions in court warrant a new trial.

Arias, 39, was not present in the Arizona Appeals Court on Oct. 17, 2019 as her attorney told the three-judge panel that prosecutorial misconduct and the “circus like atmosphere” in the courtroom called for a reversal of the conviction.

The State’s attorney argued that while Martinez’s actions were not defensible, “the remedy is not to reverse the conviction. We don’t punish prosecutors by reversing convictions.”

Arias’ attorney, while not allowed to enter new evidence during her argument, detailed the media “circus” she believed affected the case, including Martinez’s signing autographs on the front steps of the courthouse.

During the hour-long hearing, one of the appellate judges pointed out to Arias’ attorney that her client was the one that first sought out media attention, giving interviews from jail.

“She began courting the media,” the judge told the attorney.

“After Ms. Arias was appointed counsel, I believe there was one interview that she gave the day she found out she was eligible for the death penalty,” Arias’ attorney said in her defense.

The judge noted “She was giving an interview in a private session with a member of the media,” about Arias’ interview the day she was found guilty by the jury.

“Didn’t the defense approach the judge at one point and say they were struggling because Ms. Arias was trying to try the case in the media?” the judge also asked and Arias’ attorney claimed she only gave three interviews.

“Two [interviews] before she had counsel and one when she found out she was eligible for the death penalty.”

The judge clarified that third interview was at the end of the trial.

“It doesn’t appear that she ever gave up on her desire to get her story out,” the judge said about Arias’ courting media coverage.

The State attorney was questioned about Martinez’s misconduct but claimed his actions were “not relevant to if the jury was prejudice.”

Jurors found Arias guilty of Alexander’s murder in 2013 but could not come to a unanimous decision on her sentence. After second trial for the sentencing phase the jury was again deadlock and Judge Sherry Stephens sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015.

Arias is serving her sentence at the Perryville Prison.

Radar exclusively revealed she was found guilty of a prison violation and faced disciplinary action after calling a prison guard the lewd term “c**k-blocker.”

She lost her contact visits for 180 days, Radar exclusively revealed.

As Arias awaits the written ruling of the appeals court, Radar has a gallery of the shocking crime scene photos that the jury used to convict her of Alexander’s brutal murder.