Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Conjugal Visits? Jodi Arias' Secret Prison Visits With Boyfriend Exposed Convicted killer spends holidays and weekends with her old lover!

Locked up with her lover!

Convicted killer Jodi Arias is spending multiple holidays and weekends with her boyfriend visiting her in prison, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to the visitors log from September to November 2019 obtained by Radar, Travis Alexander‘s murderer is keeping her romantic life alive in the Perryville Prison.

Benjamin Ernst continues to visit the cold-blooded killer every month, spending Labor Day weekend with her on September 1 and 2 from 9am to 4pm, prison documents confirm.

Arias once said she wanted to marry Ernst and he has dutifully visited her in prison several times a month.

In October Ernst visited on the 19th and 20th, for six hours the first day and eight hours the next day.

He also visited her Veteran’s Day weekend, checking in to the prison for visitor hours at 8 am on November 10 and again at 8 am on November 11.

When Arias was trying to obtain leniency in her sentencing, she concocted a devious scheme to allow him to visit her.

READ THE DOCUMENTS

“So, here’s what he needs to do. If we marry, then he can petition a court to grant us visitation,” she wrote in a letter to Maria De La Rosa, her mitigation specialist during her trials.

Arias and Ernst never married, but he visits her on a regular basis, according to the court records.

Unfortunately for Arias and Ernst, the Arizona Department of Corrections does not allow conjugal visits in their prison system.

She is spending life behind bars without the possibility of parole after stabbing Alexander 29 times, shooting him in the head and slitting his throat, but she certainly isn’t lacking visitors.

According to the logs obtained by Radar, her mother, sister and brother visited her in prison.

Sandra Arias, Angela Arias and Joseph Arias all had visiting hours with her on November 9 and 10.

Radar readers know her father, William Arias, died in September 2017 but Arias did not ask for permission to leave the prison to attend his funeral.