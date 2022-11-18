Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Six Men Held After 11 Migrants In Suspected Human Trafficking Ring, Texas Police Say

Mugshots
Source: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Six men were arrested in Texas in connection to a possible migrant trafficking ring.

By:

Nov. 18 2022, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Six men in Texas are facing several charges after police found 11 migrants being held at a home on the West Side of San Antonio earlier this month, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting possible human trafficking on Nov. 4 at a home in the 3000 block of Perez Street. As police arrived, a vehicle sped away and led officers on a chase. Not long into the chase, the vehicle suffered a flat tire, and police were able to detain the passengers.

When officers returned to the residence, they found 11 migrants being held in a back apartment at the back of the property.

Article continues below advertisement

The following suspects were arrested:

Neurri Samuel, 45, charged with out of county warrant, engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony) and smuggling of persons (third-degree felony).

Article continues below advertisement

Jaime Mendez, 42, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony).

Paul Huron, 21, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony).

Article continues below advertisement

Jesus Rodriguez, 28, charged with engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony), smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and illegal entry.

Manuel de Jesus Yanez Flores, 39, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony), engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony) and illegal entry.

Article continues below advertisement

Marquez Sylvester, 24, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony).

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT that the suspects were meeting at the home to exchange money.

There was no word on where the 11 victims are currently being held.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.