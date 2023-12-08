First Photo: New Couple Kevin Costner and Singer Jewel Seen on Vacation on Heels of Actor's $400 Million Divorce War
Kevin Costner appears to be moving on in the wake of his $400 million divorce war with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The newly single Yellowstone actor was seen getting cozy with Jewel in the British Virgin Islands while supporting the singer's Inspiring Children Foundation's tennis fundraiser.
Never-before-seen photos showed Costner wrapping his arms around the You Were Meant for Me hitmaker while seated behind her as she gave a speech to attendees.
Both were all smiles as he held her waist and she spoke into a microphone. Costner was a guest at the tournament held on Richard Branson's Necker Island.
The pair traveled to the Caribbean together and enjoyed each other's company for more than a week, according to TMZ.
"There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," said one tipster. "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Costner and Jewel for comment.
Jewel and Costner were beaming in another group snap captured during the trip that went unnoticed before their rumored romance was revealed.
"@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self — who also plays a mean game of doubles!" she gushed in an Instagram caption posted in late November.
Jewel split from her husband Ty Murray, with whom she shares a son, in 2014.
Costner, for his part, settled his contentious divorce in September following Baumgartner's shock May 1 filing after 18 years of marriage. The exes share three children together.
"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a rep for the actor said.
Costner got what he asked for post-split in September when he was ordered to pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month in child support after she requested $162k.
This came after the handbag designer moved out of the family's mansion on the $145 million Santa Barbara compound they once shared.
"Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break," one insider said, as we previously reported. "Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in October that Costner and Baumgartner have finally reached a more amicable dynamic as they navigate co-parenting. Sources close to the exes said they were back on speaking terms.