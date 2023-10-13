Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Being 'Eyed' for 'RHOBH' Post-Divorce: Report
In an unexpected Tinselton twist, the rumor mill is ablaze with chatter that Hollywood hunk Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, may step into the glitzy world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that diamonds for Season 14 have not been given out yet.
"It’s a bit premature to talk casting," an insider told RadarOnline.com, revealing that producers have "not reached out to anyone at this stage" — especially since Season 13 airs later this month.
Baumgartner's possible Bravo newbie status was sparked by the National Enquirer, whose source claimed, "Producers are eyeing Christine with keen interest, seeing her as a captivating addition that could inject a fresh dose of vigor into the tired reality series.
"Her affiliation with a Hollywood legend grants her a certain allure, adding an extra layer of intrigue to her potential role on the show."
The rumor that 49-year-old Baumgartner may soon be donning the RHOBH apron has already gotten Hollywood talking.
"She's a potent blend of beauty, financial prowess, and a Rolodex stocked with A-list names," confided a Bravo insider. "This would place her on a pedestal above the current ensemble."
If Bravo does approach her to join the cast, she wouldn't be the only RHOBH star with a famous significant other link.
"While Lisa Rinna's link to Harry Hamlin was a coup, let's face it, Kevin's star power outshines Harry's by a mile!" the insider shared. Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino even made appearances on the show last season.
"Brace yourself," a confidante warned RHOBH fans. "A new queen just might be crowned." But RadarOnline.com's source said that's not true — at least, not yet.
We've reached out to Bravo for comment.
If Bravo cameras roll on Baumgartner's post-divorce life, she'll have plenty of juicy secrets to spill. After a judge ordered Costner to pay her a measly $63k in monthly support despite his $400 million fortune, insiders shared that she was dissing his prowess between the sheets.
"Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he's a selfish lover who never satisfied her," a source claimed.
"It's amusing to people because Kevin has always prided himself on his reputation as a Don Juan," the source continued. "But Christine's totally blowing that image. She's on a mission to make him the laughingstock of Hollywood — and she may be succeeding."
Costner married Baumgartner in 2004 after divorcing his first wife, Cindy Silva.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in May. The bitter exes settled their battle before the case went to trial, with a judge enforcing a paltry prenup. If she decides to contest the prenup, she’d be ordered to pay her ex-husband’s legal bills and return the $1.5 million he paid her following their split.
The two share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.