Lisa Rinna Put on Notice After Encouraging Reality Stars to 'Boycott' BravoCon: 'She is Biting The Hand That Feeds Her'
After former Housewife Lisa Rinna demanded Bravo stars fight for fair wages by boycotting BravoCon, an annual fan convention in Las Vegas, the TV network allegedly hit back — making it clear that Rinna is their newest four-letter word, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Lisa is dead to Bravo," a source told National Enquirer. "She is literally biting the hand that feeds her. You didn't hear Lisa demanding a strike when she was collecting a Bravo paycheck.
"This is sour grapes because she is no longer a Real Housewife and she wasn't invited to participate in this year's convention."
But Rinna's rep insisted there are "no sour grapes at all," claiming "this was based solely on the principles of the matter surrounding the discussion of unionizing."
However, National Enquirer sources warned 60-year-old Rinna needs to be careful just in case the folks at Bravo decide to hold a grudge.
"Don't forget Bravo is part of a much bigger company. When you mess with one of the channels, you're messing with them all," noted a TV insider. "If Lisa ever wants to be on Access Hollywood, E! or the Today show ever again, she should shut her mouth."
Rinna confirmed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit in January, announcing she was leaving the franchise after nine seasons on the show.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," her statement read. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
Rinna's departure came months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was trying to negotiate a higher contract with Bravo. The network told us the decision "was mutual."
RadarOnline.com caught up with RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff in April, who told us Rinna's sidekicks Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne are "different" this season without Lisa around.
“Yes. That one’s a yes," Crystal laughed when replying to our reporter. "But then again, everyone is different with someone not there. I’m different."
Rinna recently made headlines for speaking out against Days of Our Lives' longtime director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr after it was revealed he had been investigated for misconduct in the workplace and was only given a slap on the wrist with a written warning.
"Karma is a b----," Rinna, who played Billie Reed on the soap opera, warned. “Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems."
As this outlet reported, production was suspended following the misconduct investigation into Alarr. Insiders told Deadline that Alarr's alleged behavior reached its height in 2015 when he became the co-executive producer of Days, claiming he was abusive and often made people feel uncomfortable and humiliated.
More than 25 cast members have already signed a petition demanding Alarr be replaced after the weeks-long investigation concluded that he would be warned and forced to undergo formal training.
Despite the backlash, the production company stood by the investigation, ensuring it took every action to make the Days set a safe environment.
“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the statement read. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”