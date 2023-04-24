'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne Are 'Different' Without Lisa Rinna, Spills Crystal Minkoff
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans might see another side of Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne now that notorious pot-stirrer Lisa Rinna is out of the picture. Crystal Minkoff — who was one of the trio's targets last season — told RadarOnline.com that Kyle and Erika are "different" without Rinna there to stir up controversy.
We caught up with Crystal at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself — an event raising money for art programs in public schools — on Sunday, in which we grilled her about what Bravoholics can expect from Season 13, which will be the first episodes without Rinna since the soap star joined the cast in 2014.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa announced her departure in January after alleged attempts to negotiate a massive bump in pay.
When asked if Rinna's close pals Kyle and Erika have been different filming this season without Lisa, Crystal thought hard. “Yes. That one’s a yes," she replied. "But then again, everyone is different with someone not there. I’m different."
However, she does feel lighter this season. When RadarOnline.com asked Crystal if a weight was lifted, she told us: “For me, it has," although she didn't know if it pertained to Lisa's absence.
"I’m just a different person walking in because I feel like you need a whole year cycle to experience a show," she said about the upcoming RHOBH season, which will be her third on the reality series.
- Jeweler Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Agrees To Pay $100k In Lawsuit Over Alleged ‘Fraudulent Transfers’
- Erika Jayne Launches Las Vegas Residency After Struggling To Pay $2.2 Million Tax Bill, Losing Diamond Earrings In Bankruptcy Court
- Kyle Richards’ Former Aspen Home, Site Of Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown, For Rent At $80k Per Month
When asked how she found out Lisa wouldn't be back for Season 13, Crystal revealed the news didn't come from Rinna's signature lips. Minkoff also dropped the bombshell that Kathy Hilton has yet to film with the cast, and they are already halfway done with production.
While Crystal was tight-lipped about the drama that has already surfaced this season, she did share that it's getting messy between the ladies.
"I’d say some of my relationships have gotten much tighter," Crystal shared before playing it coy. "I’m not going to talk about the drama, but I have some stuff going on right now.”
RHOBH is currently filming, with the season expected to return in late 2023 or early 2024. While production is down Rinna, and possibly Kathy, RadarOnline.com has confirmed that ex-stars Kim Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards have joined their former Housewives on-camera for Season 13.