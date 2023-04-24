Kathy Hilton Has NOT Filmed With 'RHOBH' Cast For Season 13, Crystal Minkoff Unsure Of Hotel Heiress' Future

RadarOnline.com caught up with RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself — an event raising money for art programs in public schools — on Sunday, and she spilled all the tea about the upcoming season without Lisa Rinna.

When asked about Kathy's absence at the Homeless Not Toothless event on Saturday, Crystal revealed that Hilton hasn't filmed with the ladies since the emotional reunion taping in September.