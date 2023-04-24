Kathy Hilton Has NOT Filmed With 'RHOBH' Cast For Season 13, Crystal Minkoff Unsure Of Hotel Heiress' Future
All is not hunky dory for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Housewives favorite Kathy Hilton has yet to film any scenes for Season 13 of the hit reality show — and the women are already halfway done with production.
RadarOnline.com caught up with RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself — an event raising money for art programs in public schools — on Sunday, and she spilled all the tea about the upcoming season without Lisa Rinna.
When asked about Kathy's absence at the Homeless Not Toothless event on Saturday, Crystal revealed that Hilton hasn't filmed with the ladies since the emotional reunion taping in September.
"She hasn’t yet but we’re halfway [done filming the season] or something like that," Crystal told RadarOnline.com when asked if Kathy had shot any scenes for Season 13.
After we pressed her about Kathy's future on RHOBH, Crystal responded, “Yeah. Here’s the thing. I don’t know.
"I see Kathy off-camera so whether she’s on that’s really their thing," she explained, alluding that Hilton had unfinished business with her sister, Bravolebrity Kyle Richards.
One thing is for sure — like RHOBH fans, Crystal wants Kathy back.
"I don’t really get involved. I hope she comes back on. I think it’d be awesome," she shared. While Crystal was tight-lipped about the drama that has already surfaced this season, she did share that she's currently at the center of a scandal.
"I’d say some of my relationships have gotten much tighter," Crystal shared about Season 13 before playing it coy. "I’m not going to talk about the drama, but I have some stuff going on right now.”
And when it comes to filming without Rinna, she revealed it feels like a weight has been lifted.
“For me, it has," she shared. "I don't know if I’d pertain it to Lisa but I’m just a different person walking in because I feel like you need a whole year cycle to experience a show." Crystal said that she's not the only cast member that appears to feel that way now that Rinna's out of the picture.
When asked if Rinna's sidekicks Kyle and Erika Jayne were "different" this season without Lisa around, Crystal replied, “Yes. That one’s a yes. But then again, everyone is different with someone not there. I’m different."
RHOBH is currently filming, with the season expected to return in late 2023 or early 2024. The news about Kathy comes following a disastrous season that ended with Hilton having a massive falling out with Kyle after Rinna accused the hotel heiress of having a meltdown in Aspen, which cameras didn't catch, and talking trash about her sister.
Lisa said she had PTSD from the alleged event — but Kathy claimed Rinna blew the whole thing out of proportion.
In December, sources told RadarOnline.com that Kathy was being "wishy-washy" about her future on the show.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kathy's rep. Bravo told us the network had "nothing to add."