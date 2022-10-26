'I Will Never Back Down': Erika Janye Stands By Accusation Kathy Hilton Hurled A Gay Slur Ahead Of Explosive 'RHOBH' Reunion
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is standing by her claims that costar Kathy Hilton hurled a gay slur, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During part 3 of the explosive RHOBH reunion special that will air tonight, Jayne reportedly claimed she heard Hilton utter a homophobic remark when the cast jetted to Aspen, Colorado.
"I was there. It happened. What the 'audience' chooses to believe is beyond my control. I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen," she doubled down via her Instagram Stories on October 26.
Jayne alleged Hilton made the remark against someone the cast was around earlier this season, but production cameras were not rolling at the time.
"Production investigated Erika's claim following the Aspen trip, but found it's basically a case of she said [vs.] she said – Erika's word against Kathy's," according to TMZ.
On the other hand, Hilton vehemently denied it ever happened and other cast members reportedly spoke out in her support.
Not long ago, Hilton slammed both Jayne and Lisa Rinna as "bullies" who are intimidating other cast members and looking for clout.
"Those two are desperate for a storyline and they want to just, you know, they'll throw anybody under the bus," she claimed. "I said a few weeks ago, you watch: they're all going to start turning on each other, and that started happening."
Meanwhile, Hilton insisted she won't return next season if Jayne or Rinna come back.
Amidst the ongoing drama, Rinna was accused of using a fake Twitter account to trash her former friend-turned-enemy Hilton.
However, Rinna's rep told RadarOnline.com those were baseless rumors.
"Lisa is far too busy launching 2 highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity," Jeffrey Chassen said in a statement. "She doesn't need to waste that kind of time trying to make anyone look bad."
Rinna has also been in headlines as of late after being booed and flipping off critics at BravoCon 2022.
Although her on-and-offscreen antics have garnered some backlash, insiders told RadarOnline.com the TV personality is currently re-negotiating her new season 13 contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever.
"Lisa knows her worth and how to negotiate," insiders told RadarOnline.com. "Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn't get the deal she wants."