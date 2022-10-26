'I Will Never Back Down': Erika Janye Stands By Accusation Kathy Hilton Hurled A Gay Slur Ahead Of Explosive 'RHOBH' Reunion

Not long ago, Hilton slammed both Jayne and Lisa Rinna as "bullies" who are intimidating other cast members and looking for clout.

"Those two are desperate for a storyline and they want to just, you know, they'll throw anybody under the bus," she claimed. "I said a few weeks ago, you watch: they're all going to start turning on each other, and that started happening."

Meanwhile, Hilton insisted she won't return next season if Jayne or Rinna come back.