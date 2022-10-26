President Biden Reveals U.S. In ‘Constant Contact’ With Russia Over Brittney Griner’s Release, Claims Little ‘Positive Response’

President Joe Biden told White House reporters that despite communication with Russian authorities to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner, the efforts have not yielded positive results, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Griner has been detained in Russia over a drug smuggling charge for possession of a cannabis oil smoking device that was found in her luggage at the airport. Griner admitted to possessing cannabis oil but claimed she was unaware that it was still in her bag at the time it was found. Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for the charge.

This week, Griner’s appeal was rejected. Many believe Griner is being used as a political pawn by Vladimir Putin. There is also a concern for Griner’s safety as a publicly out queer person.