Brittney Griner Imprisoned In Russia: Top Podcasts & Documentaries To Better Understand Putin's Political Intentions
Brittney Griner is a WNBA star who is currently serving time behind bars in a Russian prison for a conviction of possession of marijuana. While some critics have argued the situation is cut and dry, others allege there’s more than what meets the eye and Griner is being used as a political prisoner.
To help better understand the charges, conditions of Griner’s prison, and the events that led up to the chaotic mess the professional basketball star has been thrust into, RadarOnline.com has compiled a list of top podcasts and documentaries on Griner’s case.
Brittney Griner Podcasts And Documentaries To Watch
Scroll to see our picks on additional resources that lay out Griner’s case, the fear and potential danger she faces while being a publicly out LGBTQ+ figure in Russia, and speculation on what’s to come for the basketball star.
Why Putin Nabbed Brittney Griner by Morning Meeting on Apple Podcasts
Writer Andrew Ryvkin joins Morning Meeting hosts Ashley and Mike to discuss the political relevance involved with Brittney Griner’s drug charge and prison sentence. During the episode, Ryvkin lays out his case for why he believes Griner is being used as a political pawn by Vladimir Putin. According to Ryvkin, he believes Putin aims to use Griner in a political prisoner swap for a notorious Russian arms dealer.
The Battle to Get Brittney Griner Home by The Wall Street Journal
During this episode of The Journal by the Wall Street Journal, Louise Radnofsky explains the political impact and importance of Griner’s case — as well as why it’s so difficult to secure a deal to bring the WNBA star home.
“What we know from how these cases involving Americans detained overseas usually go, they are measured in months, if you're lucky, and years if you're not,” Radnofsky explains on The Journal.
Additional commentary and opinions on the case's complexities are shared by The Journal host, Katie Linebaugh, who has extensively covered the ongoing relations between Griner’s case, Russia, and the United States.
Freeing Brittney Griner & Conservative Utopia by VICE
In Freeing Brittney Griner & Conservative Utopia by VICE, Alexis Johnson examines not only Brittney Griner’s case but her future amidst the potential threat of a second Cold War. Also featured in the episode focused on Griner, shows Matthew Cassel as he travels to Budapest, Hungary, during Viktor Orban’s reelection to better understand the obsession many far-right Americans have with Eastern Europe.
Nine for IX: Brittney Griner by ESPN Films
Sports network ESPN has released an episode for their Nine for IX series focusing on the impact and life of Brittney Garner. As a lesbian athlete who dominated the sport of basketball, ESPN Films reflects on the legacy that has been cut short due to her Russian imprisonment. The short film focuses on Griner coming out prior to traveling to China to play overseas during the WNBA offseason.
Free Brittney (Griner) by Today, Explained
In Free Brittney (Griner) by the Vox podcast, Today, Explained, a condensed but thorough account of Griner’s time in Russia, arrest, and sentencing is given. Beginning by laying out Griner’s arrest just a week prior to Russia invading Ukraine, ESPN’s T.J. Quinn touches on the United States’ ramped-up efforts to bring Griner home and the roadblocks that have prevented a safe return so far.