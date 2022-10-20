Brittney Griner Imprisoned In Russia: Top Podcasts & Documentaries To Better Understand Putin's Political Intentions

Brittney Griner is a WNBA star who is currently serving time behind bars in a Russian prison for a conviction of possession of marijuana. While some critics have argued the situation is cut and dry, others allege there’s more than what meets the eye and Griner is being used as a political prisoner.

To help better understand the charges, conditions of Griner’s prison, and the events that led up to the chaotic mess the professional basketball star has been thrust into, RadarOnline.com has compiled a list of top podcasts and documentaries on Griner’s case.