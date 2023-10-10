Tyga Hires Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife's Lawyer to Fight Blac Chyna Over Custody, Support of Son King
Tyga has hired a powerhouse lawyer after his ex-Blac Chyna went to court demanding additional custody of their son King, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Rack City rapper has enlisted attorney Susan E. Wiesner to fight Chyna’s request.
Wiesner recently represented Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in the duo’s nasty divorce. Costner and Baumgartner settled their divorce after a string of losses in court for Baumgartner.
On top of Baumgartner, Wiesner has previously represented Jeremy Renner in his custody battle with his ex-wife, Jane Lynch’s ex-wife, David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, and at one point Spice Girls star Mel B.
All signs point to Tyga gearing up for a war with Chyna over their 10-year-old.
As we previously reported, in July, the model filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship against Tyga in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In her petition, Chyna asked to be awarded joint custody of King and for child support to be determined by the court.
Currently, the rapper has the majority of time with King while Chyna has around 30% custody. The exes never went to court to obtain a court order over support and custody, Chyna revealed.
- Custody War: Blac Chyna Serves Ex Tyga's Mom With Legal Papers Outside $5 Million LA Mansion
- Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Request For Joint Custody of Their Son: 'Stick to ur Schedule'
- Blac Chyna Tells Judge She Spends 5-Figures Per Month on Bills, Only Has $11k in Savings as She Fights Tyga for Custody of Son
In court documents, Chyna claimed her income has drastically decreased in the past year. She said she made over $178k from selling her property but her assets are running out quickly.
Chyna asked the court to award her $125k to fight him in court and to hire an accountant to examine his finances.
The model said she has real property worth $1.5 million but only $11k in the bank. She said she averages around $32k per month in income but her monthly expenses total over $70k.
Chyna said she spends $22k on her mortgage, $3k on property taxes, $8k on health care costs, $5k on childcare, $5k on food, $1,400 on utilities, $850 on cell phones, $3,200 on laundry and cleaning, $2,500 on clothes, $2k on entertainment, and $24k to pay off a loan and a credit card bill.
After Tyga caught wind of the lawsuit, he wrote on social media, "10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”
The rapper has yet to file his response in court. His mother was recently served with the legal paperwork while outside his $5 million LA home.