Tyga Hires Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife's Lawyer to Fight Blac Chyna Over Custody, Support of Son King

Tyga has hired a powerhouse lawyer after his ex-Blac Chyna went to court demanding additional custody of their son King, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Rack City rapper has enlisted attorney Susan E. Wiesner to fight Chyna’s request.

Wiesner recently represented Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in the duo’s nasty divorce. Costner and Baumgartner settled their divorce after a string of losses in court for Baumgartner.