Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Request For Joint Custody of Their Son: 'Stick to ur Schedule'

tyga blac chyna
Source: MEGA

The two share a 10-year-old son.

By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Tyga is laughing at his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna's attempt to get joint custody and child support of their 10-year-old son, King Cairo. The Rack City rapper wasted no time responding to his former flame's legal petition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This outlet obtained the Petition to Determine Parental Relationship filed by Chyna in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 24. In the documents, she made it clear that she wants to be awarded joint custody of their child.

Not only does she want King, but she also wants Tyga to pay her support.

gerald huston blac chyna hit him ari video
Source: MEGA

She filed the petition last month.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party," the documents stated.

Chyna's legal move — which is the first step to collecting child support from a parent — was first reported by The Blast.

After catching words of Chyna's demands, Tyga addressed the issue head-on — but not in court. Instead, the Taste rapper revealed his feelings about the matter via social media.

After The Shade Room posted the story on its Instagram, Tyga slid into the comments.

avril lavigne tyga paris leo dicaprio bday mod sun split
Source: MEGA

She wants joint custody and child support.

"10 years later... nah," the 33-year-old musician wrote on Friday while issuing his ex instructions. "Stick to ur schedule sat-mon," he added.

Chyna's custody petition comes a year after the fathers of her two kids popped off after she declared she was a "single mother" who got "no child support."

Besides King, the model, 35, shares her daughter, Dream, 6, with Rob Kardashian.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA," Chyna stated in March 2022.

Tyga hit back first, saying he has King most of the time.

"I pay $40k a year for my son school & he lives with me mon-sat," Tyga responded, "why would I pay child support lol."

blac chyna broke kris jenner kardashian legal battle
Source: MEGA

Chyna shares a 6-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian.

Rob mirrored Tyga's response.

"I pay $37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities," Rob wrote. He then laid down the hammer.

"I have my daughter Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol," Rob ended his rant.

blac chyna broke kris jenner kardashian legal battle
Source: MEGA

She fought several Kardashians — and lost — in court.

This wasn't the only feud she had with Rob — or his famous family.

RadarOnline.com revealed that Chyna lost her lawsuit against her ex-fiancé and some of his sisters and mother over claims they conspired to ruin her career. Since then, the model has been working overtime to make positive changes, including ending her OnlyFans career, turning to religion, and working on removing her facial filler.

